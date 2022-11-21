DETROIT FREE PRESS NAMES ASCENT A WINNER OF THE MICHIGAN TOP WORKPLACES 2022 AWARD

BELLEVILLE, Mich , Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent, a top 20 Global 3PL, today announced that it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"It's an incredible milestone to be recognized as one of 2022's Top Workplaces, as we've prioritized our people – our Ascenters – and invested greatly in talent development, learning opportunities and career advancement. We have made strides in achieving our goal to establish Ascent as an employer of choice," said Chris Jamroz, CEO and Executive Chairman of the Board at Ascent. "With the launch of a broad spectrum of employee-focused initiatives, including AscentU™ – our exclusive learning and development career program – and new re-imagined office spaces, our Ascenters are engaged and enjoy the meaningful opportunities we offer."

About Ascent

At Ascent, we solve supply chain and logistics challenges for thousands of customers worldwide. Ascent is a recognized supplier of the year for multiple Fortune 500 companies as well as a partner to thousands of small and medium-sized businesses. Ranked among the Top 100 Global 3PLs by Inbound Logistics as well as the Top 40 3PLs and Top 20 Freight Brokerages in North America by Transport Topics, Ascent's #1 market share in the North American ground and air expedite market has provided it the foundation to become the preferred logistics provider to a marquee portfolio of the world's largest and most sophisticated corporations. Ascent's offerings include truckload, less-than-truckload, global forwarding, air charter, specialized, brokerage, managed transportation and expedite solutions. The company moves over 250,000 shipments annually through its competitive PEAK freight marketplace. For more information about the company, please visit Ascent's website: www.ascentlogistics.com.website: www.ascentlogistics.com.

