A Patriotic Celebration Honors Veterans at Watercrest Spanish Springs Assisted Living and Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A patriotic celebration was in full swing last week at Watercrest Spanish Springs Assisted Living and Memory Care as veterans and veteran spouses were honored during their annual Veterans Day event. With the help of local community partners, the Watercrest team ensured each veteran was recognized for their military service with the utmost respect and appreciation.

Veterans were honored at a patriotic celebration last week at Watercrest Spanish Springs Assisted Living and Memory Care in The Villages of Central Florida. (PRNewswire)

Residents, family and community partners gathered for the National Anthem, Pledge of Allegiance and dedication to the veterans; while the local honor guard led the crowd in a gun salute and presentation of flags.

Meg Beck, chair of the armed forces committee through the Republican Federated Women of The Villages greeted each veteran and delivered homemade cards, handwritten to each veteran thanking them for their service. The tribute and pinning ceremony were led by the Republican Federated Women of The Villages and partners from Compassionate Care Hospice, recognizing each veteran in their branch of service for their dedication and sacrifice. A moment of silence ensued as speakers gave heartwarming tributes and flowers to the widowed men and women whose spouses had served in the military.

With the closing of ceremonies, the mood lightened as dozens of guests enjoyed an outdoor barbeque with live patriotic musical performance by Doug B. and a scrumptious ice cream sundae bar hosted by Concierge Care.

"We are so grateful to our community partners and dedicated team of Watercrest associates working together to give our resident veterans the honor, respect and appreciation they so deserve for their service to our country," says Kayla Ramos, Resident Lifestyle Director at Watercrest Spanish Springs.

The Veterans Day community celebration is an aspect of Watercrest CARES, a company-wide movement by Watercrest Senior Living Group encompassing their common unity initiatives such as Connectivity. Watercrest is committed to supporting residents in staying connected in meaningful ways and inspiring a sense of community at each location.

Watercrest Spanish Springs is an assisted living and memory care community located in the area of Central Florida known as The Villages. Operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group, the community offers outstanding caregivers and exceptional care, all tailored to individual resident preferences. Watercrest Spanish Springs is located at 930 Alverez Avenue in Lady Lake, Fla. For information, please contact the community at 352-604-5140.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

www.watercrestseniorliving.com (PRNewsfoto/Watercrest Senior Living Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group