FAU RECEIVES $10 MILLION GIFT TO ESTABLISH THE HOLLI ROCKWELL TRUBINSKY EMINENT DEAN IN NURSING

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Atlantic University received an estate pledge of $10 million from Holli Rockwell Trubinsky and her husband Joseph Trubinsky to establish the Holli Rockwell Trubinsky Eminent Dean in Nursing. The gift, approved by the FAU Board of Trustees, will create an endowed fund within the Florida Atlantic University Foundation to sustain exceptional leadership in the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing.

The Rockwell Trubinsky Estate Gift will provide the esteemed dean of nursing with resources to effectively respond to the changing needs of nurses and help transform the dynamic landscape of health care. The aim of this gift is to attract and retain the best and brightest leadership to the College of Nursing at FAU and create a positive and significant impact on the nursing profession.

"Through my work as a nurse and having served on the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing Advisory Board, I am acutely aware of the importance and impact nurses have in health care," said Holli Rockwell Trubinsky, philanthropist. "Ensuring FAU's ability to recruit and sustain extraordinary leaders who will train future generations of nurses is a priority and passion."

The Trubinskys' transformational gift to sustain excellence in leadership in the College was inspired in part by the guiding role of Christine E. Lynn in the creation of the College of Nursing and is an expression of their desire for the College to continue thriving in the nursing field. Together, Holli and Joseph hope their gift will inspire and promote the College's ongoing goals of training a distinguished nursing workforce recognized for high-quality clinical skills, rooted in compassion and person-centered care. This gift also advances the strategic priority of the University's FAU Health Network, addressing health care professional shortages to improve the lives of citizens in South Florida and beyond.

"The Trubinskys' gift truly is transformational for the College of Nursing," said Safiya George, Ph.D., APRN-BC, FAANP, dean and professor of the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing. "The current nursing shortage throughout the health care industry has reached a critical point, and this gift, once realized, will help us draw the best and brightest to FAU and create positive and significant impacts on the nursing profession in the future."

Holli Rockwell Trubinsky has served on the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing Advisory Board and the Caring Hearts Auxiliary of The Louis and Anne Green Memory and Wellness Center, supporting excellence in nursing in the South Florida community through volunteer activities at FAU for many years. She remains dedicated to providing a "hands-on," skills-based approach to education, reflective of the College's mission.

"We are extremely grateful for this generous gift from Holli and Joe, which will support excellence in nursing leadership and education," said FAU President John Kelly. "Holli has been a wonderful friend to the university, and I am so pleased that the Rockwell Trubinsky name will forever be linked with FAU's nationally ranked Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing."

About the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing:

FAU's Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing is nationally and internationally known for its excellence and philosophy of caring science. The College was ranked No.11 nationwide by U.S. News and World Report in 2021 for "Best Online Master's in Nursing Administration Programs" and No. 32 for the "Best Online Master's in Nursing Programs." In 2020, FAU graduates earned a 95.9 percent pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN(r)) and 100 percent AGNP Certification Pass Rate. FAU's Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing is fully accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). For more information, visit nursing.fau.edu.

About Florida Atlantic University:

Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students across six campuses located along the southeast Florida coast. In recent years, the University has doubled its research expenditures and outpaced its peers in student achievement rates. Through the coexistence of access and excellence, FAU embodies an innovative model where traditional achievement gaps vanish. FAU is designated a Hispanic-serving institution, ranked as a top public university by U.S. News & World Report and a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. For more information, visit www.fau.edu .

