Bluescape Named to Fast Company's 2022 List of the Next Big Things in Tech

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluescape®, a visual workspace for collaboration and creativity, announced today that it has been named to Fast Company's second annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries. This year, 83 technologies are highlighted for their cutting-edge advancements and potential to impact consumers, businesses, and society overall.

"We are honored and excited to be recognized as an innovator in workplace productivity," says Peter Jackson, CEO of Bluescape. "Innovation is a north star for us. We strive not only to be innovative but also to empower innovation by unlocking creativity and making collaboration effortless. Our partnerships with innovators like Amazon, Getty Images, and Wacom are helping to make this possible. In addition, the recent launch of Popsync delivers on the promise by providing creative teams with a better search experience that lets them search multiple stock photo libraries at the same time to increase efficiency."

This is Bluescape's second Fast Company recognition. In 2021, Bluescape was named to Fast Company's annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies.

Bluescape offers a secure workspace where teams can share and collaborate on high-resolution images, documents, and videos. The award-winning platform catalyzes creativity with built-in image search, best-in-class whiteboarding, productivity templates, and more to support faster workflows and speed to market.

"Technology breakthroughs and cutting-edge advancements promise to be the solution to some of the world's most pressing issues. Fast Company is excited to highlight some of the organizations, of all sizes and industry backgrounds, whose technology advancements today will lead to a better tomorrow," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

Click here to see the final list and visit www.bluescape.com to learn more about Bluescape.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Bluescape

Bluescape is a secure visual collaboration platform that brings your team and all your work together in one place to propel productivity, creativity, and breakthrough innovation. Customers include Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, higher education, and media and entertainment. A Silicon Valley-based company, Bluescape was named one of Fast Company's 2022 Next Big Things in Tech Awards. Follow Bluescape on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

