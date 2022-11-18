Award-Winning Jeweler, Gabriel & Co., Introduces Its 2022 Fashion Book Designed to "Ignite Your Spirit"

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning jeweler Gabriel & Co. is proud to debut their Fashion Book for 2022-2023 for the Holidays and throughout the year, designed with heartfelt examples of love and gratitude. Since their start three decades ago, the family-owned brand has been dedicated to designing fine jewelry that is exquisitely crafted and meant to be gifted and worn with joy.

First published in 2015, Gabriel's annual Fashion Book was offered to their retail partners throughout the US as a way to share their new releases and best sellers for the Holiday season and customized to promote their retail stores setting them apart from any other retailer selling fine jewelry. Essentially Gabriel & Co. created the first jewelry magazine of its kind offering retailers' customers a resource with year-round fine jewelry expertise.

"We have been a part of Gabriel's Fashion Book every year and have been delighted with the increase in sales and foot traffic to our store. Always well done and on point with fashion ideas on how to wear fine jewelry. The Fashion Book with its customized postcard included within the protective shrink wrapping for mailings to our customers, proved to be highly successful." Andrea Bragg of Forsythe Jewelers, Hilton Head, SC

Each Fashion Book has been filled with beautifully photographed fine jewelry, features on style and interviews with iconic fashion designers on how to complement their runway creations with what Gabriel does best – creating the highest quality fine jewelry that resonates with consumers.

Over the years, Gabriel's annual Fashion Book has evolved into a legendary source for fashion-forward and timeless fine jewelry in addition to providing valuable styling advice on how to wear fine jewelry everyday with individualized flair. This year, Gabriel & Co. 's theme for this new Fashion Book is "Ignite Your Spirit". Due to the noteworthy changes endured over the last two years during the pandemic, the brand's resilient core values, and mission to make sure customers always feel cared for, safe, and cherished, they have amplified the open expression of passion and appreciation, which is why Gabriel & Co. are so committed to helping you hit the ignition and soar.

"People now want to feel more connected to even the most basic actions of everyday life. They don't want to wait for a special occasion to look their best. We now know each day is worthy of attention. Wearing jewelry that not only looks beautiful but feels like a natural expression of your personality, is the smartest way to face the day." - Hal Rubenstein, Global Style Director

Gabriel & Co's 2022 Fashion Book is filled with bright, effervescent sections, including "Look Great at Any Age," "Which Gabriel Woman Are You?" "Men's Fine Jewelry," and "Let them Know You Care – Gifts of Gratitude." It also features striking, appealing photography, highlighting the brand's favorite fine jewelry pieces with the clothing styles of two popular and effortlessly relatable designers, Tommy Hilfiger, and Rebecca Minkoff.

"We are thrilled to share Gabriel & Co.'s reimagined Fashion Book for 2022. After what the world has gone through, we are proud of our evolving line of personal jewelry that continues to uplift and provide everlasting security and love." – Jack Gabriel, Co-founder of Gabriel & Co.

"Giving fine jewelry ignites both the shopper's and receiver's spirits. The 2022 Fashion Book will ignite that spark and is a reminder to love and take care of those closest to us. As a family business, we live this mission daily and look forward to sharing it with the world by "Giving Back" to children in need" - Co-Founder Dominick Gabriel.

Gabriel's Fashion Book not only "Ignites Your Spirit" and captures the sentiment of celebration and togetherness for this Holiday season but has a year-round shelf life that will greatly assist whenever you want to shop for gifts that create meaningful experiences, legacy heirlooms, and lifelong memories.

Gabriel & Co. does not take its good fortune for granted, Since 2016 Gabriel & Co. set up the Gabriel Love Foundation®, as their way to "Give Back" by working with charitable partners that focus on children in need. Their Stronger Together™ Collection created for Jewelers for Children (JFC) focuses on one of JFC's charitable partners each year by creating a specific piece of jewelry where 100% of the proceeds raised goes to JFC. The Gabriel Love Foundation® is proud to have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years for children in need. This year's campaign is no exception with the Stronger Together™ silver unisex bracelet designed to benefit the extraordinary life-affirming deeds of Make-A-Wish America. Gabriel & Co. extends the invitation for everyone to "Ignite Their Gratitude" by "Giving Back".

About Gabriel & Co.:

Gabriel & Co. is a New York City based jewelry design house which was founded in 1989 by brothers Jack and Dominick Gabriel. Family owned and operated, the company began in New York City and has since evolved into one of the most prolific fine jewelry brands in the U.S., sold nationwide. The story of Gabriel & Co. is one of passion, integrity, service and trust. Gabriel creates beautifully unique and distinctive pieces that are designed to reflect the true beauty that is unique in all of us. Each piece is passionately designed and created as a crafted personal experience. By infusing human passion into natural elements, Gabriel creates jewelry that enhances and celebrates beauty and personal achievements. Individually numbered, each piece is as unique as the woman who wears it.

Gabriel & Co. has consistently won awards since 2011 in both JCK & Instore Magazines for being one of the most innovative and best performing brands in the jewelry industry.

