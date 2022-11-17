PlayOn! Sports Ranked Number 452 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayOn! Sports today announced it ranked 452 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. PlayOn! Sports grew 275% during this period.

PlayOn! Sports logo (PRNewswire)

PlayOn! Sports' chief executive officer, David Rudolph, credits the employees of PlayOn! Sports for the work they have put in over the years to generate the company's 275% revenue growth. He said, "There were a lot of challenges to overcome in high school sports over the past few years, but our team's focus and execution can be seen in these results. Going forward, we will continue to support our high school and state association partners by bringing valuable products and services to high school fans across the country."

Overall, 2022 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 241% to 125,138% from 2018 to 2021, with median growth of 611%.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognitions, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to most of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About PlayON! Sports

PlayOn! Sports was founded in 2008 with the purpose of honoring and celebrating the achievements of high school students, parents, coaches, and teachers in every community across the county. It is one of the nation's fastest growing high school media and technology companies. PlayOn! operates the NFHS Network, a joint venture with the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and its member state associations. The NFHS Network delivers live and on demand high school events on the web and related mobile and OTT apps. PlayOn! also operates GoFan, a leading professional digital ticketing and event management system for high schools. GoFan offers a digital ticketing solution which helps high schools across the country increase revenue, streamline their event execution, and reduce the hassle for their athletics and activities managers. For additional information about PlayOn! Sports, please visit www.playonsports.com or follow PlayOn! Sports on LinkedIn.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

PR Contact: Jessica Phillips, PlayOn! Sports, media@playonsports.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PlayOn! Sports