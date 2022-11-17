Medtronic Kanghui Changzhou Science and Technology Park locates in Changzhou National High-tech District

CHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune 500 company Medtronic recently signed a contract for the establishment of Medtronic Kanghui Changzhou Science and Technology Park in Changzhou National High-tech District. The park will be home to an intelligent manufacturing center, a research and development center of excellence, an innovation incubation hub, and a clinical customer center, in a move to further enhance the firm's research and development of medical devices and the building of clinical capabilities. The result will be the creation of a medical technology center of innovation in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Gu Yushao, Global Senior Vice President and President of Greater China at Medtronic, thanked the government of Jiangsu province for its interest in and support of the company's development. He said that the province serves as an important base for Medtronic's growth in China, and the strong partnership with the city of Changzhou over the years has reinforced the firm's confidence in continuing and increasing their investment. Medtronic will work together with Jiangsu's provincial and Changzhou's municipal government, aiming at pushing the boundaries of science, to jointly expand and strengthen the area's high-end medical technology industry, and further contribute to the economic growth of Jiangsu alongside the improvement of public health and welfare.

At the signing ceremony, Chen Jinhu, secretary of the municipal party committee, said that as part of the city's "532" development strategy, Changzhou has set itself on a path to becoming an international smart manufacturing city and the main hub of the Yangtze River Delta. The signing is a strong testament to Medtronic's recognition of Changzhou's progress and confidence in the city's business environment, while also demonstrating Medtronic's strategic vision for the Chinese market. In accordance with the unified deployment of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, the city of Changzhou will coordinate pandemic prevention and control, and economic and social development, while working to create a market-oriented, law-governed, world-class business environment, with the goal of doing away with any and all bureaucracy that could stand in the way of any company that would like to open up an office or a production facility and operate there. Changzhou's municipal government has also said that it is prepared to make every effort to guarantee a smooth set up of the park's facilities during both the construction phase as well as once production gets underway.

