Georgia Power ranked #1 by J.D. Power for Business Customer Satisfaction in Segment

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power has been ranked number one for business customer satisfaction among Large Utilities in the South by J.D. Power in its 2022 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction StudySM. This year's recognition marked a year-over-year improvement for the company, even as the broader industry experienced a significant decline in overall customer satisfaction according to J.D. Power.

"We appreciate the trust our customers have placed in us for more than a century. Since the beginning, our constant focus has been on keeping customers at the center of our business, actively looking for opportunities to improve and evolve our service and offerings," said Bentina Terry, Senior Vice President, Customer Strategy & Solutions for Georgia Power. "This recognition by J.D. Power is a testament not only to this heritage, but to the work of thousands of Georgia Power employees who make it their mission to be a champion for the customer every day by delivering superior customer service, reliability, responsiveness and affordability, as well as innovative solutions for our customers based on data."

Georgia Power was ranked among other utilities in the South that serve more than 90,000 business customers. The J.D. Power study, now in its 24th year, is based on responses from 18,694 online interviews of business customers in decision-making roles related to their utility company. The study was fielded from February through October 2022.

Georgia Power's focus on providing excellent customer service for all of its 2.7 million customers includes online and social media customer service choices, customizable rate plans and payment options. The company also makes it easy for residential customers to find ways to save money and energy at GeorgiaPower.com/Save, with business customers enjoying access to commercial rebates and savings specific to their industries at GeorgiaPower.com/Business.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.7 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/Georgia Power), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

View original content:

SOURCE Georgia Power