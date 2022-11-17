Evogene Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Conference call and webcast: today, November 17, 2022, 9:00 am ET
REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize life-science based product discovery and development utilizing cutting edge computational biology technologies, across multiple market segments, announced today its financial results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2022.
Consolidated Financial Results Summary
Cash position: Evogene continues to maintain a solid financial position for its activities with approximately $38 million in consolidated cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of September 30, 2022. Approximately $11.9 million of Evogene's consolidated cash is appropriated to its subsidiary, Lavie Bio.
During the third quarter, the consolidated cash usage was approximately $7.3 million, or approximately $4.7 million, excluding Lavie Bio.
Revenues: Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $466 thousand, in comparison to $151 thousand in the same period the previous year and were primarily due to revenues recognized per the collaboration agreement of Evogene's subsidiary AgPlenus with Corteva.
R&D expenses for the third quarter of 2022, which are reported net of non-refundable grants received, were $5.0 million, in comparison to $5.8 million in the same period the previous year. The main contributors to R&D expenses were Lavie Bio's activities supporting the production and commercialization of its inoculant product and Evogene's ongoing development of its technology engines.
Business Development expenses were approximately $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, in comparison to $0.8 million in the same period the previous year.
General and Administrative expenses were $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, in comparison to $2.0 million in the same period in the previous year.
Operating loss: Operating loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $7.1 million in comparison to $8.6 million in the same period in the previous year.
Financing expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were $61 thousand, in comparison to financing income of $221 thousand in the same period in the previous year. The difference between periods was mainly due to U.S. Dollar and New Israeli Shekel exchange rate differences between periods and a change in the value of marketable securities.
Net loss: Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $7.2 million, in comparison to a net loss of $8.3 million in the same period in the previous year.
Conference Call & Webcast Details:
Date: November 17, 2022
Time: 9:00 am ET; 16:00 Israel time
Dial-in numbers:1-888-281-1167 toll free from the United States, or +972-3-918-0609 internationally
Webcast & Presentation link available at:
The Company's investor presentation can be viewed at the above link, which is in the investor relations section of the company website.
Replay Information: A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the completion of the call.
To access the replay, please dial 1-888-326-9310 toll free from the United States, or +972-3-925-5901 internationally. The replay will be accessible following the call for three days. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.
About Evogene Ltd.:
Evogene (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science based products by utilizing cutting edge technologies to increase probability of success while reducing development time and cost. Evogene established three unique technological engines – MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI and GeneRator AI – leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and incorporating deep multidisciplinary understanding in life sciences. Each technological engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI). Evogene uses its technological engines to develop products through subsidiaries and with strategic partners. Currently, Evogene's main subsidiaries utilize the technological engines to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics by Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis products by Canonic Ltd., ag-chemicals by Ag Plenus Ltd. and ag-biologicals by Lavie Bio Ltd. For more information, please visit: www.evogene.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to future events. These statements may be identified by words such as "may", "could", "expects", "hopes" "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "scheduled", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. For example, Evogene is using forward-looking statement in this press release when it discusses its expectations with respect to value creation and potential funding options, including through its subsidiaries, untapped potential and value, including the potential to establish new activities that can benefit from Evogene's technology, its and its subsidiaries' expected timing for trials and studies, expected product advancements, pipelines, commercializations, collaborations and value-adding partners, sales, launches, milestones, target markets and their sizes, the sufficiency of its cash runway to meet its business plan and strategic goals through late 2024 or further, and the potential advantages of its technology. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, describe opinions about future events, involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and are not guarantees of future performance. Therefore, actual future results, performance or achievements of Evogene and its subsidiaries may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Evogene and its subsidiaries, including, without limitation, those risk factors contained in Evogene's reports filed with the applicable securities authority. In addition, Evogene and its subsidiaries rely, and expect to continue to rely, on third parties to conduct certain activities, such as their field-trials and pre-clinical studies, and if these third parties do not successfully carry out their contractual duties, comply with regulatory requirements or meet expected deadlines, Evogene and its subsidiaries may experience significant delays in the conduct of their activities. Evogene and its subsidiaries disclaim any obligation or commitment to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions.
Evogene Investor Contact:
Kenny Green
Email: ir@evogene.com
Tel: +1 212 378 8040
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Unaudited
Audited
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 31,860
$ 32,325
Marketable securities
6,090
18,541
Short-term bank deposits
-
3,000
Trade receivables
452
281
Inventories
165
92
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
2,205
2,651
40,772
56,890
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Long-term deposits
21
25
Right-of-use-assets
1,639
2,109
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,571
2,073
Intangible assets, net
14,385
15,207
18,616
19,414
$ 59,388
$ 76,304
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$ 977
$ 1,463
Employees and payroll accruals
2,324
2,662
Lease liability
884
974
Liabilities in respect of government grants
94
89
Deferred revenues and other advances
360
175
Other payables
944
1,519
5,583
6,882
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Lease liability
1,043
1,695
Liabilities in respect of government grants
4,464
4,307
Convertible SAFE
10,000
-
15,507
6,002
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Ordinary shares of NIS 0.02 par value:
Authorized − 150,000,000 ordinary shares; Issued
234
234
Share premium and other capital reserves
261,052
260,488
Accumulated deficit
(230,709)
(207,069)
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
30,577
53,653
Non-controlling interests
7,721
9,767
Total equity
38,298
63,420
$ 59,388
$ 76,304
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
U.S. dollars in thousands
Nine months ended
September 30,
Three months ended
September 30,
Year ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
2021
Unaudited
Audited
Revenues
$ 1,015
$ 619
$ 466
$ 151
$ 930
Cost of revenues
545
500
120
101
767
Gross profit
470
119
346
50
163
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
16,039
15,109
4,996
5,826
21,125
Business development
2,765
2,018
895
776
2,738
General and administrative
4,825
5,253
1,552
2,004
7,253
Total operating expenses
23,629
22,380
7,443
8,606
31,116
Operating loss
(23,159)
(22,261)
(7,097)
(8,556)
(30,953)
Financing income
679
997
194
380
1,935
Financing expenses
(3,498)
(1,078)
(255)
(159)
(1,414)
Financing income (expenses), net
(2,819)
(81)
(61)
221
521
Loss before taxes on income
(25,978)
(22,342)
(7,158)
(8,335)
(30,432)
Taxes on income
45
19
5
8
13
Loss
$ (26,023)
$ (22,361)
$ (7,163)
$ (8,343)
$ (30,445)
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
(23,640)
(20,422)
(6,544)
(7,610)
(27,793)
Non-controlling interests
(2,383)
(1,939)
(619)
(733)
(2,652)
$ (26,023)
$ (22,361)
$ (7,163)
$ (8,343)
$ (30,445)
Basic and diluted loss per share,
$ (0.57)
$ (0.51)
$ (0.16)
$ (0.19)
$ (0.69)
Weighted average number of shares
41,202,049
40,184,407
41,215,944
40,847,117
40,433,303
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. dollars in thousands
Nine months ended
September 30,
Three months ended
September 30,
Year ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
2021
Unaudited
Audited
Cash flows from operating activities
Loss
$ (26,023)
$ (22,361)
$ (7,163)
$ (8,343)
$ (30,445)
Adjustments to reconcile loss to net cash
Adjustments to the profit or loss items:
Depreciation
1,117
985
400
313
1,302
Amortization of intangible assets
822
697
245
235
932
Share-based compensation
895
1,872
65
783
2,609
Pre-funded warrants issuance expenses
-
212
-
-
-
Net financing expenses (income)
3,128
(363)
(11)
(346)
(884)
Decrease in accrued bank interest
7
15
-
5
11
Loss from derecognition of property, plant
-
-
-
-
121
Taxes on income
45
19
5
8
13
6,014
3,437
704
998
4,104
Changes in asset and liability items:
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
(171)
71
(341)
57
(59)
Decrease (increase) in other receivables
443
1,428
(20)
421
637
Increase in inventories
(73)
-
(3)
-
(92)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(600)
987
(428)
632
625
Increase (decrease) in employees and
(338)
(174)
(60)
144
127
Increase (decrease) in other payables
(586)
24
7
302
290
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues
185
(47)
344
(26)
128
(1,140)
2,289
(501)
1,530
1,656
Cash received (paid) during the period for:
Interest received
118
245
38
100
297
Interest paid
(356)
(225)
(129)
(87)
(315)
Tax paid
(34)
(19)
(5)
(8)
(13)
Net cash used in operating activities
$ (21,421)
$ (16,634)
$ (7,056)
$ (5,810)
$ (24,716)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. dollars in thousands
Nine months ended
September 30,
Three months ended
September 30,
Year ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
2021
Unaudited
Audited
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
$ (972)
$ (587)
$ (225)
$ (180)
$ (847)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
12,352
1,017
203
611
4,395
Purchase of marketable securities
(659)
(21,404)
-
(414)
(23,114)
Withdrawal from (investment in) bank deposits
3,000
(1,600)
-
(1,600)
(1,000)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
13,721
(22,574)
(22)
(1,583)
(20,566)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance expenses
-
29,582
-
1,660
29,582
Proceeds from exercise of options
7
476
-
16
484
Repayment of lease liability
(366)
(437)
126
(121)
(580)
Proceeds from government grants
89
792
59
412
824
Repayment of government grants
(31)
(34)
(17)
(14)
(34)
Convertible SAFE
10,000
-
10,000
-
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
9,699
30,379
10,168
1,953
30,276
Exchange rate differences - cash and cash equivalent balances
(2,464)
233
(97)
318
1,102
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(465)
(8,596)
2,993
(5,122)
(13,904)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
32,325
46,229
28,867
42,755
46,229
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
$ 31,860
$ 37,633
$ 31,860
$ 37,633
$ 32,325
Significant non-cash activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
$ 146
$ 59
$ 80
$ 17
$ 32
Increase (decrease) of right-of-use asset recognized with corresponding lease liability
$ 19
$ 775
$ (11)
$ 775
$ 841
Exercise of pre-funded warrants
-
-
-
-
$ 4,365
