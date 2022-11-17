European Compliance Community to Gather in Amsterdam 20-22 March 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE®) announces the return to an in-person experience for its 11th Annual European Compliance & Ethics Institute after three years of virtual conferencing. The 2023 assembly of this annual event will be held in Amsterdam for three days beginning 20 March. The full agenda is available at corporatecompliance.org/2023ECEI.

SCCE & HCCA CEO Gerry Zack says the two highlights for this year's conference are the return to in-person and the slate of European-based speakers lined up to lead the conference sessions. "I am so excited to once again be in-person with the European Compliance and Ethics Community in 2023 after having to utilize a virtual format the past three years. We have a superb agenda filled with sessions and speakers reflecting the current compliance and ethics landscape specific to Europe."

The European Compliance & Ethics Institute was created to support practitioners in their efforts to maintain global compliance and ethics programmes. Compliance professionals will engage face to face with colleagues and compliance and ethics leaders to address the latest compliance challenges, solutions, and strategies. Participants are expected from across Europe and around the world and will have the opportunity to expand their professional networks as well as their knowledge base.

Session topics include:

Anti-corruption

Ethical labor issues

ESG

Conflict of interest

Auditing and monitoring

Investigations

Whistleblowing

Healthcare compliance

Compliance leadership and organizational culture

AI, automation, and predictive control

This year's ECEI is unique in that it offers a focused set of sessions specific to healthcare compliance in addition to the traditional corporate compliance topics. The healthcare offerings will provide valuable information for professionals who need guidance on establishing, maintaining, and mitigating risk for compliance programs within healthcare settings.

To learn more about this year's ECEI, visit www.corporatecompliance.org/2023ECEI

About SCCE

Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE) is a nonprofit, member-based association for compliance and ethics professionals. Since 2004, SCCE has been championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote the lasting success and integrity of organizations worldwide and across all industries. SCCE offers 45+ educational conferences a year, weekly webinars, publications, training resources, certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development.

In 2011, SCCE incorporated with Health Care Compliance Association to form Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics & Health Care Compliance Association (SCCE & HCCA). With a combined 19,000+ members in 100 countries, SCCE & HCCA is a leader in furthering the interests of the compliance and ethics profession. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, SCCE & HCCA provides the necessary training, publications, certifications, and other resources to support ethics and compliance professionals in their roles.

Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977.

