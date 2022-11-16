Wendy's Teams Up with Hoosier Legend Christian Watford '13 to Fuel Fans with a FREE* Hoosier Biscuit Bowl

Ahead of the big basketball weekend, Indianapolis fans can score FREE* breakfast at Wendy's at 1450 W Morris Street in Indianapolis.

WHAT:

Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy's® new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl. To celebrate the launch of the bowl, as well as the weekend's much-anticipated game in Indianapolis, Wendy's is bringing in former Hoosier basketball star Christian Watford to serve up FREE Hoosier Biscuit Bowls* to fans on Friday, November 18th, 2022.

This filling bowl is built to be your morning assist, complete with buttery biscuits, homestyle seasoned potatoes, southern-style sausage and gravy, a fresh-cracked fried egg, and topped with shredded cheddar cheese. You won't find a sub for this hearty breakfast!

WHERE & WHEN:

Fans can score their FREE* Hoosier Biscuit Bowl at the Wendy's located at 1450 W Morris Street in Indianapolis. Bowls will be served from 7 - 10 a.m. on Friday, November 18th, with former power forward Christian Watford '13 on hand to help get fans hyped-up for the tournament match-up this weekend. This slam-dunk start to your day will only be available while supplies last, so dribble in while you can!

WHY:

We believe Wendy's always delivers a better breakfast than the other guys, and the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl is no exception. From its fresh-cracked egg to its creamy sausage and gravy, there's no fouls when it comes to this premium meal. Wendy's is proud to fuel Hoosier fans with a hearty start to their day across the state, and the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl brings that home team love and comfort into every bite.

HOW:

No trick plays needed to score this basket. All local fans who stop by the 1450 W Morris Street restaurant location between 7 - 10 a.m. on Friday, November 18th can enjoy a premium Hoosier Biscuit Bowl for FREE*.

Scoring a FREE* meal is a one-time, one-restaurant offer, but the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl can still be found at participating Wendy's restaurants throughout the state of Indiana during breakfast hours for a limited time. Indiana residents can order online, via the Wendy's mobile app or head to their nearest Wendy's restaurant to start their day the Hoosier way. Don't forget to download Wendy's mobile app so you don't miss out on upcoming deals and earn free Wendy's with Wendy's Rewards™.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

*Limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy's during breakfast hours. Offer only applies to Hoosier Biscuit Bowl. Limit one qualifying item per person. While supplies last. Check your local Wendy's for breakfast hours.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

