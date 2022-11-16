Scott Cody Joins Westat as Human Services Sector Lead

Scott Cody brings broad expertise in the social policy and education sectors and will lead Westat's strategic growth and capacity building in these areas.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Cody, MPP, currently a Senior Vice President with Westat Insight, will join Westat as the Sector Lead for Human Services on January 1, 2023. He will oversee the company's Social Policy and Economics, and Education Studies practice areas.

Mr. Cody is an experienced leader as well as a nationally recognized expert in evidence-based decisionmaking. With 30 years of experience in research and evaluation, he brings both subject matter and methodological expertise to Westat.

Mr. Cody is best known for his innovative approaches to program evaluation and program improvement, and is acclaimed for his ability to translate complex evidence into clear, actionable intelligence. He brings expertise in federal food and nutrition and education programs. In addition to leading studies for the U.S. Departments of Agriculture and Education, Mr. Cody has worked with the U.S. Department of Labor; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Planning, Research, and Evaluation; the Congressional Research Service; and the U.S. Department of Energy. His methodological expertise includes experimental and nonexperimental evaluation design, machine learning, microsimulation, rapid process improvement, and systematic reviews.

Since 2018, Mr. Cody served as Senior Vice President at Insight Policy Research (now Westat Insight) where he provided oversight for the Food and Nutrition, Education, Family Support, Workforce Development and Data Science practice areas. Prior to joining Insight, he worked at Mathematica for 21 years, most recently as the director of Mathematica's Data Analytics division.

Mr. Cody joins Westat's other sector leads, including Patricia Shifflett, MS, Sector Lead for Health, and Greg Binzer, Sector Lead for Survey Research. Sector Leads focus on developing and implementing a broad growth vision across their sector.

"We welcome Scott into this new role, which is part of our company strategy to further enhance and capitalize on our capabilities and client relationships across the sector group as well as all of Westat," notes Scott Royal, PhD, Westat President and CEO.

Westat is an eminent leader in research, data collection and analysis, technical assistance, evaluation, and communications. Our evidence-based findings help clients in government and the private sector accelerate advancements in health, education, transportation, and social and economic policy. Since 1963, our dedication to improving lives through research and our approach to projects grounded in investigative curiosity, equity, statistical and data rigor, adaptive methods, and advanced technology are why clients find exceptional value in our work.

