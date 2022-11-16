Half Baked Harvest launches recipe driven grocery store on Jupiter

Tieghan Gerard, best known to her 20M+ followers on Instagram, Pinterest & TikTok as Half Baked Harvest, opens their first grocery storefront on Jupiter offering new recipes, product/brand recommendations, and shopping all in one place

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Jupiter , Half Baked Harvest , one of the most popular food content creators is launching a recipe driven grocery store to their 20M+ weekly visitors across Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest. Jupiter, the creator-first recipe and grocery shopping platform, allows the followers of Half Baked Harvest to shop over 200+ recipes directly from Instagram and other social platforms. Followers go from seeing a recipe in their Instagram feed to having the ingredients delivered the same day in a couple of clicks.

Jupiter opens up a world of opportunity, monetization, and brand control and ownership for food creators. (PRNewswire)

Half Baked Harvest's store also presents a unique opportunity for innovative food brands to get in front of new customers in an authentic way. Brands not only benefit from increased awareness but also get exposure to a younger more engaged shopping user base from Instagram & TikTok. This could not come at a better time for brands as they are seeing rising costs for awareness ads on Meta due to iOS14 privacy changes. The partnership with Jupiter and Half Baked Harvest is a milestone in the emergence of social commerce in food in the U.S.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tieghan and the entire Half Baked Harvest family to Jupiter," said Chad Munroe CEO and Co-Founder of Jupiter. "Our goal at Jupiter has always been to offer an easy way for food lovers to make recipes from their favorite creators and offer creators a way to engage with the followers and brands they love. Jupiter storefronts create new avenues for brands to generate more authentic, long-term brand awareness with some of the best food creators in the world at a more affordable cost versus the traditional expensive one-off sponsored post."

In addition to brands launching their own stores like La Tourangelle , Jupiter makes it easy for brands to sponsor creator stores like Half Baked Harvest. A brand can be featured in a recipe and placed in prominent locations on Half Baked Harvest's Instagram shop, where millions of followers are expected to visit per month. Brands can learn more on Jupiter's brand partnerships page .

"Partnering with Jupiter brings together everything I love - making it easier for our community to create new recipes and to strengthen my relationships with brands I actually use," said Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest.

Tieghan Gerard launched Half Baked Harvest to share recipes inspired by the people and places she loves most. With the launch of her Jupiter storefront, she is able to continue sharing her love of food with any home cook looking to experiment with a new cuisine or simply adding a new recipe to their repertoire while also building stronger brand partnerships.

ABOUT JUPITER

Jupiter is a creator-first recipe and grocery shopping platform founded out of Stanford. Using Jupiter, creators host stores where they share and monetize recipe content, maximize brand partnerships and build community. Jupiter enables brands to reach millions of users with high buying intent; and where homecooks look to be inspired and shop for groceries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jupiter