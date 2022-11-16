German Bionic Cray X exoskeleton receives "Best of Innovation" distinction at the CES 2023 Innovation Awards

AUGSBURG, Germany, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping to protect the health and wellbeing of those involved in manual handling tasks at the workplace, the fully-connected, German Bionic Cray X powered exoskeleton has been distinguished in the CES® 2023 Innovation Awards as "Best of Innovation" in the Wearable Technologies category. The Cray X power suit, which provides up to 66 lb (30 kg) of support per lifting movement, is one of the leading innovations from a record high number of over 2,100 submissions that were received for this year's awards. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023, the world's most influential technology event running January 5-8, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. The German Bionic stand will be located at booth #7141.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. The "Best of Innovation" distinction is reserved exclusively for those products obtaining the highest rating in the respective categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics, and design. The "Best of Innovation" honoree in the Wearable Technologies category is the Cray X exoskeleton from German Bionic.

The Cray X is the world's first fully-connected, powered exoskeleton for use in industrial environments such as in the fields of logistics, intralogistics, and production. It protects the lower back by giving up to 66 lb (30 kg) of support per lifting movement as well as providing active walking assistance to prevent fatigue. The human-machine system thereby combines the intelligence of humans with the power of machines.

"Being named 'Best of Innovation' in the Wearable Technologies category of the CES Innovation Awards is a particular honor given the sector's rapid growth and the increasing impact such solutions are having on our daily lives," says Armin G. Schmidt, CEO and co-founder of German Bionic. "Our technology is not only quite literally taking a load off workers' backs, the Cray X is also the only such device in the market that delivers the data enabling it to prove its ability to protect the health of workers, measurably reduce the risk of workplace accidents and injuries, and provide AI-supported insights to assist businesses in making quantifiable improvements to their work processes."

Visitors to the German Bionic CES 2023 stand at booth #7141 in Las Vegas will be able to experience the Cray X firsthand and discover further cutting-edge developments in the field of human augmentation and wearable technologies.

About German Bionic

A leading developer and manufacturer of exoskeletons, German Bionic is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, with further offices in Berlin, Tokyo, and Boston. The award-winning German Bionic Cray X is the world's first connected power suit for use in industry. With its application of machine learning and AI, it continually learns to optimally support lifting movements and prevent incorrect posture, representing an intelligent link between humans and machines. www.germanbionic.com

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) –

Press contact

Eric Eitel

Head of Global Communications

+49 (0) 175 – 338 04 53

ee@germanbionic.com

www.germanbionic.com

Image material:

https://www.germanbionic.com/en/press-and-download-area/

The latest information on German Bionic and its products can be found on our social media channels:

Twitter: twitter.com/germanbionic

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/germanbionic

YouTube: youtube.com/germanbionic

View original content:

SOURCE German Bionic Systems