YANKEE CANDLE® FOUNDER'S SON LANDS COVETED THOMAS KINKADE STUDIOS® LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR SCENTED CANDLES

BERNARDSTON, Mass., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael "Mick" Kittredge III, is breaking new ground in familiar territory with a new venture, Casa Bella Candle Company. Kittredge , son of late, legendary Yankee Candle® founder Michael Kittredge II, has entered into a license agreement with Art Brand Studios, LLC, the authorized licensor of renowned American Artist Thomas Kinkade, to design, manufacture and market a scented candle collection based on Thomas Kinkade Studios® artwork. The Thomas Kinkade Studios® Home Fragrance Collection is set to debut in 2023.

The inspiration of the collection epitomizes the timeless art of Thomas Kinkade, the Painter of Light™, emphasizing the simple pleasures and inspirational messages his art represents through nature, faith and American tradition.

"Beloved throughout the world, Thomas Kinkade evokes nostalgic depictions of home, hearth, Americana and landscapes, which we will marry with a variety of fragrances of treasured holidays, traditions and memories through high-quality candles," said CEO Kittredge. "Through a style known as luminism, each candle will illuminate Kinkade's works of art just as it was intended. As pioneers in the candle-making space for many decades, this dynamic collaboration continues our generational tradition."

In order to fulfill the vision of the Casa Bella Candle Company, Kittredge partnered with Florida-based candlemakers and entrepreneurs Elida and Joshua Wallack. "Their creativity and expertise will help forward our mission of a successful retail launch to elate customers throughout North America," continued Kittredge.

"Partnering with Michael has allowed us to bring to life an inspired collection that will thrill and unite loyal Thomas Kinkade fans and candle enthusiasts," said Elida Wallack, executive vice president of development. "We are passionate about bringing the magical combination of nostalgic scents and magnificent artwork into homes and hearts."

"Thomas Kinkade Studios® carries on Thomas Kinkade's legacy of creating beautiful images that evoke a sense of peace, inspiration and gratitude — reminding us all of home, family and the places and things that make us happy. We are delighted to partner with Casa Bella Candle Company. Together we will expand brand awareness, cultivate new consumers and bring distinctive new products to the market," said Kristen Barthelman, senior vice president of Art Brand Studios, LLC.

As the first of its kind agreement in the category, this collaboration is poised to be the most distinctive product launch accessible to consumers via retail channels. According to Vantage Market Research, the total global candle market is estimated to reach $9.9 billion by the year 2028. The market stood at a revenue of $6.8 billion in the year 2021, and is expected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.

Casa Bella Candles will be produced at Kittredge's Kringle Candle® Company, founded in 2010. The factory is a state-of-the-art 100,000+ square foot facility, ensuring the candles are made in the United State of America. Additionally, the Kringle Candle® flagship store is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Massachusetts.

The collection is set to debut in 2023 with pre-presentations as early as November 2022 to select customers including mass, specialty and department stores, as well as catalog and online retailers.

