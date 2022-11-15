Todd Moehlenbrock Joins Flogistix

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma City-based Flogistix is pleased to announce the addition of Todd Moehlenbrock as Vice President of Petroleum Engineering. In this role, he will oversee activities in the Petroleum Engineering Department providing development and support on all Flogistix vapor recovery and compressor solutions. These solutions assist Flogistix customers to increase well productivity and profits through compression while capturing emissions and eliminating the need to vent or flare.

Todd Moehlenbrock (PRNewswire)

Todd has spent over 35 years in the oil and gas industry and has experience in many facets of the business. Prior to joining Flogistix, Todd worked at Devon Energy Corporation where he served in a variety of roles. Most recently, he served as Vice President-Anadarko Basin Business Unit where he managed the operations and P&L of the company's Oklahoma assets.

"We are pleased to have Todd join our team. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this position that is vital to our future growth," said Mims Talton III, CEO.

Todd earned a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering degree from The University of Tulsa.

Flogistix is the industry leader in production optimization utilizing atmospheric solutions that allow the responsible production of oil and natural gas while reducing environmental impacts.

Media Contact:

Kristin Hincke

khincke@flogistix.com

Flogistix (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flogistix