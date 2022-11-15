InventHelp Inventor Develops New Grain Bin Sweep Attachment (CWC 164)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a grain truck driver and I needed a better way to clean out a soybean grain bin with a very smooth floor," said an inventor, from Jerseyville, Ill., "so I invented the BOOST- A- SWEEP. My design would be easy to install and it would simplify this agricultural operation."

The patent-pending invention provides improved auger coverage when cleaning out an agricultural grain bin. In doing so, it prevents grain from being thrown back on a previously-swept floor. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases safety and efficiency. The invention features a durable design that is easy to mount and use so it is ideal for farmers.

