No-code integration empowers SAP manufacturers to quickly gain a complete view of their operational technology assets in context of their production process; eliminating spreadsheets, manual data entry, and inaccuracies to support the agile digital transformation requirements of today's modern manufacturer.

CINCINNATI, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- enosix, the standard in real-time SAP ERP data integration, today announced the release of their enosix SAP Service Graph Connector for ServiceNow® Operational Technology Management (OTM) now available in the ServiceNow Store as "Service Graph Connector for SAP Plant Maintenance (PM)." This Packaged Integration Process (PIP) enables OTM customers to receive complete SAP integration without designing, coding, or training required.

enosix SAP Service Graph Connector for ServiceNow® Operational Technology Management (OTM) now available in the ServiceNow Store as “Service Graph Connector for SAP Plant Maintenance (PM).” (PRNewswire)

enosix Launches No-Code SAP Integration for ServiceNow® Operational Technology Management with App Certification from ServiceNow

"enosix is excited to announce this new integration with ServiceNow. We recognize that ERP modernization is a predominant challenge for SAP manufacturers. According to Gartner, currently only 14% of SAP ERP customers have gone live with S/4HANA, yet manufacturers require modern front-end technologies to keep them agile and competitive. The enosix SAP Service Graph Connector for OTM can integrate with ECC immediately and then translate onto S/4HANA when ready for migration later" said enosix CEO, Nick Fera.

The enosix proprietary API framework is an SAP certified application running in a client's instance of SAP, supporting both ECC and S/4HANA ERP systems. This integration leverages a client's legacy ERP system and customization, enabling ServiceNow Operational Technology Management modern front-end solution; no-code integration can help customers with customized SAP ERP solutions to implement ServiceNow Operational Technology Management more quickly.

For ServiceNow OT and enosix customers, data integration with SAP will save 70%+ time to implementation verses traditional integration with 100% data accuracy when implementing ServiceNow Manufacturing Process Manager, jump-starting the process of OT Service Mapping, Process Criticality, and OT VR Risk Calculations, as well as other equipment information from SAP.

"ServiceNow is leading the future of work by creating great experiences for our industrial customers," said Bradley Owen, Director of Product Management, Operational Technology (OT) at ServiceNow. "We are pleased to have enosix bring its innovative technology to bear to make it easy to integrate with SAP Plant Maintenance (PM), to add the production process context to OT workflows, and accelerate time to value and reduce risk for our joint customers."

ServiceNow OT customers are encouraged to learn more about the SAP Service Graph Connector for OT on the enosix ServiceNow Partner Page.

About enosix, Inc

enosix is the standard in real-time SAP ERP integration. Through seamless real-time data virtualization, enosix empowers enterprise organizations to drive a more agile and compliant customer experience by reducing error-prone swivel-chair data entry and information delays that can hurt customer retention. Instead, enosix seamlessly connects SAP ECC and S/4HANA systems to modern front-end systems of engagement to include: ServiceNow OTM, Salesforce Cloud Solutions, and more, to support rapid digital transformation. Pending S/4HANA migration, the integration logic translations can be implemented with ECC and later easily leveraged for S/4HANA. The enosix platform leverages low or no-code, Prepackaged Integration Processes (PIP) that enable companies to quickly realize value—in weeks instead of months. enosix' use of data virtualization unlocks data, business processes, authorizations, and user permissions from SAP without recreating them from the front-end; delivering the back-end translation in an easy-to-understand, real-time, and bi-directional integration. For more information, visit www.enosix.com

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Real-time data virtualization between SAP ERP and front-end systems of engagement such as Salesforce, ServiceNow & more (PRNewswire)

