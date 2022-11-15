DDN Expands AI Computing Collaborations to Simplify and De-Risk Enterprise Adoption

DDN's latest AI Reference Architecture demonstrates the optimization of DDN's A3I with Atos' BullSequana XH3000 supercomputing platform. New enhancements to DDN Insight scalable monitoring streamlines the management of large data repositories and facilitates enterprise adoption of AI accelerators.

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SC22, Booth #2828 -- DDN® , the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-cloud data management solutions, today announced at SC22 , The International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage, and Analysis, a new Reference Architecture in collaboration with Atos. DDN also introduced enhancements to its scalable and flexible monitoring interface, DDN Insight , to streamline and simplify management and support of HPC and AI infrastructures at-scale.

DDN worked in tight collaboration with Atos on this new Reference Architecture to advance DDN's goal of simplifying the adoption of advanced AI infrastructure for enterprises and research institutions. Historically, storage systems were often chosen to complement compute infrastructure as it was being deployed. This approach leads to silos of data and requires data movement to use the optimal compute platform for a certain stage of processing. DDN's approach allows data to stay in a single manageable system, regardless of the compute technology used, with scalable performance and capacity to accommodate any rate of growth.

The collaboration between Atos and DDN is founded on a long relationship between the two companies. Having deployed some of the world's largest supercomputing systems together, the integration of DDN's A3I® AI400X2 appliances with Atos's BullSequana XH3000 systems is a natural continuation of that relationship. With DDN's parallel file system delivering data with high-throughput, low-latency and massive concurrency for processing by the XH3000 systems, customers can be assured that they are maximizing the performance of their applications. Combining cutting-edge GPU processing, proven HPC software suites, Atos next-generation (DLC) Direct Liquid Cooling technology, and an architecture that is flexible, dense and secured by design, BullSequana XH3000 delivers both unprecedented performance and unrivaled efficiency, which is complemented by DDN's small footprint and economical performance.

"Atos is pleased to pursue and strengthen our current strategic partnership with DDN data storage solutions, which are a key element for the high-performance AI computing systems we are providing to our customers," said Dr Cédric Bourrasset, Head of High-Performance AI computing at Atos. "This new Reference Architecture, based on our new BullSequana XH3000 and DDN A3I Appliances, will bring the power efficiency required to address the future training challenges with the next generation of AI models."

DDN Insight helps organizations see across their infrastructure and workloads to improve service levels and find the root cause of complex issues faster. DDN Insight can monitor hardware on workloads down to the individual job level from a single dashboard. The new 4.2 release delivers better visualization of components and real-time operation of an EXAScaler ® environment.

"DDN systems address some of the largest data challenges on earth," said Dr. James Coomer, senior vice president of product at DDN. "Our goal is to simplify the storage and management associated with large AI, HPC and analytics data sets. These Reference Architectures and the enhancements to DDN Insight allow customers to quickly adopt and put into production new technologies, streamline their infrastructure management and take proactive steps to keep their environment healthy."

About DDN

DDN is the world's largest private data storage company and the leading provider of intelligent technology and infrastructure solutions for enterprise at scale, AI and analytics, HPC, government, and academia customers. Through its DDN and Tintri divisions, the company delivers AI, data management software and hardware solutions, and unified analytics frameworks to solve complex business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations. DDN provides its enterprise customers with the most flexible, efficient and reliable data storage solutions for on-premises and multi-cloud environments at any scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 11,000 enterprises, government, and public-sector customers, including many of the world's leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.

