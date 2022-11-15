CrossCountry Consulting Becomes OneStream Software Implementation Partner

Industry leader and OneStream partner brings deep domain expertise and extensive implementation experience to the Office of Finance

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced they have become a OneStream implementation partner. This new partnership will provide industry-leading software and implementation expertise while driving efficiency in the Office of Finance.

OneStream provides an Intelligent Finance Platform for the modern enterprise that simplifies and aligns corporate performance management processes such as financial consolidation, reporting, planning and analytics. OneStream's platform can easily be extended with over 50 financial close, planning and analysis, and productivity solutions.

"We are excited to partner with OneStream and offer a unified enterprise performance management solution for our clients to drive digital innovation and streamline complex financial processes," said Neil Smith, CrossCountry Consulting's Advisory Practice Leader. "We have a strong history and track record of helping our clients transform their extended planning and analysis (xP&A) function. This partnership will enable us to provide our customers with a best-in-class solution while driving strategic insights, modeling capabilities, and providing value at scale."

"We are thrilled to announce that CrossCountry Consulting joined our partner ecosystem," said Stephanie Cramp, Senior Vice President of OneStream Software. "Each OneStream partner undergoes rigorous training and shares our core mission that every customer is a reference and success. We believe CrossCountry is an ideal partner for our customer's digital transformation journey and together we will help them achieve financial and operational stability and efficiency across the enterprise and through all lines of their business."

CrossCountry Consulting specializes in the implementation of technology-enabled transformation solutions for the Office of the CFO and private equity sponsors. With a diverse client base, CrossCountry assists leading organizations in optimizing their business processes and helping them to automate manual finance and accounting processes. The OneStream platform will support CrossCountry's focus on digital finance transformation and simplifying processes for organizations of all types and sizes.

About CrossCountry Consulting

CrossCountry Consulting is a trusted business advisory firm that provides customized finance, accounting, human capital management, risk, operations, and technology consulting services to leading organizations facing complex change. We partner with our clients to help them navigate pressing business challenges and achieve goals related to improving operations, minimizing risks and enabling future growth.

About OneStream Software

OneStream provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. OneStream empowers the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 1000 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1200 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com

