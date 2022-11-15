5WPR Announced Continued Expansion of Travel PR Practice

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of its dedicated Travel PR practice, creating new roles and recruiting key new hires across all levels after experiencing continued growth and increased interest within the industry after successfully navigating client partners through the pandemic and beyond.

The Travel PR team proved an instrumental partner for clients navigating through the uncertainty of the last two years. The team understood what was working within the travel landscape and pivoted strategy and campaigns as a result, tapping appropriate contacts and resources to bring client stories to life in incredibly exciting and often virtual ways. Recent campaigns have focused on welcoming back travelers and consumers, reintroducing the confidence and build excitement around gathering with our clients again through clear messaging.

"The travel industry has undergone unparalleled transitions these last two years, needing to find ways to adjust and adapt to changing regulations and consumer expectations," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "Through it all, our team has remained an unwavering partner for our travel clients, working alongside them to pivot, stabilize and ultimately flourish in the volatile industry. As we take the leap from virtual events back to in-person gatherings, the team has done an outstanding job at tapping into what consumers are looking for and partnering with key media and influencers to share first-hand messaging and drive forward creative and engaging campaigns."

5W offers the creation and implementation of 360-degree media relations campaigns to secure placements and boost brand recognition across national and regional lifestyle, consumer interest, travel, hospitality, and business publications.

PR services offered to travel clients include strategic planning and messaging development for press releases, fact sheets, executive bios, and media alerts; media and influencer relations offering unique and elevated travel experiences; and thought leadership and executive outreach for newsjacking opportunities across the travel and hospitality industry, leveraging trends, breaking news, projections, popular destinations and more.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian nearly 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

