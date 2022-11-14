LendingClub to Participate in Citi's 2022 FinTech Conference on November 15

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, announced that its Chief Executive Officer Scott Sanborn and Chief Financial Officer Drew LaBenne will participate in a fireside chat at Citi's 2022 FinTech Conference on November 15 from 11:00 am – 11:35 am EST.

Webcast information

A live webcast of the Citi 2022 FinTech Conference fireside chat will be available at https://kvgo.com/citi/lendingclub-nov-2022. Registration is required.

Replay

An archive of the Citi 2022 FinTech Conference fireside chat will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com under the News & Market Data menu in Events & Presentations. The replay will be available 12 hours after the completion of the event and the link will remain active for one year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on more than 150 billion cells of data and over $80 billion in loans, our advanced credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 4 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements made during the conference, including statements regarding LendingClub's planned or projected product offerings, performance and strategy, may be "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in LendingClub's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as in LendingClub's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. LendingClub may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. LendingClub does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

