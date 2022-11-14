CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® installs 2023 Leadership team

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) has installed its 2023 Leadership Team. Leading the team is C.A.R. President Jennifer Branchini, a full-time Bay Area REALTOR® since 1998. Serving with Branchini are President-elect Melanie Barker, Treasurer Heather Ozur and Chief Executive Officer John Sebree. The 2023 officers begin their official term this week at the close of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (NAR) Conference and Expo held in Orlando, Fla.

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS (PRNewsFoto/C.A.R.) (PRNewswire)

(Download headshots: https://car.sharefile.com/d-sa349dc32644648eba0a40e8e769532e3)

C.A.R. President Jennifer Branchini

San Francisco Bay Area REALTOR® Jennifer Branchini serves as C.A.R. president. Branchini has been a REALTOR® since 1998, when she began working at her family's real estate brokerage. Currently an associate sales manager with Compass in Pleasanton, she's also an active REALTOR®, helping her clients achieve their housing needs.

Branchini has held numerous leadership positions during her career.

At the state level, Branchini has served on C.A.R.'s Board of Directors since 2010 and has served in various capacities on numerous C.A.R. committees. Most recently, Branchini served as C.A.R. Treasurer in 2020-2021 and was responsible for leading the Strategic Planning Committee, identifying critical issues of importance to REALTORS® based on the driving forces affecting the evolution of the real estate market and brokerage industry.

Nationally, she has served on the NAR's Board of Directors since 2014. Most recently, she served as Member Services Liaison and Chair of the Meetings and Conference Committee.

At the local level, she served as the 2014 President of the Bay East Association of REALTORS®. She was instrumental in establishing the Bay East Young Professional Network (YPN) and led C.A.R.'s YPN forum. Branchini was honored as the 2010 REALTOR® of the Year and was recognized as the Bay East Outstanding Leader in 2017 and 2020.

Branchini is passionate about working together with her fellow REALTORS® to improve the real estate profession and enjoys mentoring others along the way.

C.A.R. President-elect Melanie Barker

Fresno REALTOR® Melanie Barker is 2023 C.A.R. president-elect. A licensed REALTOR® since 2004, Barker is co-owner of Gemini Real Estate Group in Oakhurst, Calif. As a U.S. Navy veteran where she served as a quartermaster handling the ship's navigation duties, service is something that comes naturally to Barker.

At the state level, Barker has been a C.A.R. Director since 2007, serving on numerous committees in various capacities including Executive, Legislative, Federal, and Strategic Planning & Finance committees. Most recently, she was Liaison, Public Policy.

At the national level, Barker has been active with NAR's Board of Directors since 2012. Most recently, she served as its Federal Finance Housing Policy Chair.

Her service to organized real estate began almost immediately upon becoming a REALTOR® when Barker began volunteering as government affairs director of the Yosemite Gateway Association of REALTORS® from 2006-2008. She then was 2008 and 2015 president of that local Association, which merged with the Fresno Association of REALTORS® in 2016. She served on the Board of Directors of the Fresno Association of REALTORS® from 2016-2019 and as its treasurer in 2020.

She is a member of NAR's Presidents Circle and in 2021, was inducted into NAR's RPAC Hall of Fame. She has served on the Women's Council of REALTORS®, California and was twice named REALTOR® of the Year in 2006 and 2019.

C.A.R. Treasurer Heather Ozur

Palm Springs REALTOR® Heather Ozur serves as C.A.R. treasurer. Ozur has been a REALTOR® for more than 20 years, specializing in residential property with The RECollective in the Greater Palm Springs area.

Ozur has been a dedicated and active voice in the REALTOR® community since 2003. At the state level, Ozur has served as a C.A.R. Director since 2008, serving on various committees including Strategic Planning and Finance, Professional Standards, Transaction, and Regulatory, Federal, Legislative, and Business Technology Forum.

At the national level, Ozur serves as an NAR Director. She has served as the Chair for Strategic Thinking Advisory Committee, member of the Finance Committee, and an RPAC Major Investor representative. She is a graduate of the NAR Leadership Academy and an RPAC Golden R Presidents Circle Hall of Fame.

At the local level, Ozur served as the 2010 and 2011 president of California Desert Association of REALTORS® and as secretary of Greater Palm Springs Association of REALTORS® from 2015-2018. In 2013, she was awarded the honor of CDAR's REALTOR® of the Year.

Also active with the Women's Council of REALTORS®, Ozur served as its 2019 national president. Previously, she served as the 2005 Local Network president for Greater Palm Springs and the 2014 president for Women's Council of REALTORS® California.

C.A.R. Chief Executive Officer John Sebree

John Sebree joined C.A.R. as chief executive officer in February 2022. Sebree previously was chief executive officer of Missouri REALTORS®.

Prior to his role in Missouri, Sebree served as senior vice president of Public Policy for Florida REALTORS® for 11 years. Prior to that, he worked in NAR's Government Affairs division of the in Washington, DC for 13 years.

Sebree was a senior legislative representative working with the congressional delegations of eight states. Prior to NAR, Sebree worked for two years for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Banking, Finance and Urban Affairs.



Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 117 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 217,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)