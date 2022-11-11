Remembering Our Heroes on Veterans Day | RAD Diversified

Donate to support RAD Diversified's mission to help veterans and their families heal from the physical and emotional injuries of war.

TAMPA, Fla. and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year as America gives thanks to its Veterans, RAD Diversified would like to highlight two Veteran charities that they support. These charities have done so much to help our men and women in uniform. They truly believe in their mission of giving back to those who have sacrificed so much in the name of freedom and democracy.

RAD Diversified Logo (PRNewswire)

"We have tremendous respect for the team at Special Operations Wounded Warriors and Task Force Dagger."

RADD's CEO and Co-Founder, Dutch Mendenhall, stated, "I love the mission of both of these charities, and they do great work that benefits our service members every day." he continued, "We have a tremendous amount of respect for the team at Special Operations Wounded Warriors and Task Force Dagger, and we are proud to call them a member of our tribe! We ask that you check them out and consider donating to help our vets on their day of recognition."

If you're interested in donating to Task Force Dagger (TFD) and Special Operations Wounded Warrior (SOWW) you can do so here:

Donate to Special Operations Wounded Warriors

Donate to Task Force Dagger

Task Force Dagger was started with one goal in mind: to assist those who have been injured while serving their country. These brave individuals come from all walks of life in the Special Operations community, and TFD accomplishes through a variety of programs a specifically designed healing that rehabilitates soldiers more than physically and mentally. Hear the podcast interview with one of the board members, Mark Stephens, about exactly how much they do and how far they go for each individual's needs.

SOWW steps in with specialized programs. Programs like PTSD treatment aid men and women looking for answers to the "un-askable questions" they feel they can't ask. SOWW offers a support network for physical health, mental health, and relationships. SOWW personnel has inspired many warriors to continue their treatment and contribute in the future to soldiers in need.

On Behalf of the Board,

Dutch Mendenhall

Co-founder and CEO

RAD Diversified REIT Inc.

About RAD Diversified REIT Inc.:

RAD Diversified REIT is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential, commercial, construction, and farmland real estate markets. RADD adjusts its share price quarterly based on changes in the underlying net asset value of its portfolio of assets. Since its inception, RAD Diversified REIT & Companies have amassed over $100,000,000 in diverse property assets.

Additional information and a link to our offering circular are available on its website .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RAD Diversified