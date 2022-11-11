New Company UmiTEQ Aims to Revolutionize Ultra Minimally Invasive Procedures

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new medical innovation company, UmiTEQ, launched today with a mission to develop a new suite of ultra-minimally invasive procedures that are safe, effective, durable and have less downtime than traditional methods.

The name UmiTEQ is derived from the company's focus on ultra-minimally invasive technology. UmiTEQ's cutting-edge approach to medical procedures is made possible by a collaborative approach between the company's visionaries and its partnering physicians with years of experience in the field.

"Our technology is made for physicians by physicians," says UmiTEQ CEO, Chris Girsch. "We are committed to developing procedures and medical devices that minimize risk and maximize outcomes for patients worldwide."

UmiTEQ is launching as a subsidiary of Tampa-based medical device company, PainTEQ. PainTEQ developed the LinQ SI Joint Stabilization System, a minimally invasive procedure for SI joint dysfunction. Their affiliation allows UmiTEQ to hit the ground running with a proven team of experts dedicated to clinical excellence.

"Chris was the visionary behind PainTEQ, and I am confident UmiTEQ's procedures will have similar success in elevating the field of minimally invasive surgery," said PainTEQ's President, Michael Enxing.

UmiTEQ's commitment to developing ultra-minimally invasive procedures that improve patient care is evident in its strong research and development pipeline.

"We are thrilled to soon offer UmiTEQ's technology to our partnering providers," says PainTEQ's co-founder and CEO, Sean LaNeve. "UmiTEQ's procedures will complement our existing offering and help us further elevate the healthcare landscape as a whole."

For more information about UmiTEQ and its upcoming ultra-minimally invasive technology, please visit www.umiteq.com.

About UmiTEQ: UmiTEQ is a medical innovation company focused on developing ultra-minimally invasive procedures and technology to improve patient outcomes. Learn more at www.umiteq.com .

About PainTEQ: PainTEQ is a medical device innovator headquartered in Tampa, FL. Working with pain management specialists to safely reduce and eliminate SI joint dysfunction, PainTEQ's LinQ therapy is immediately providing clinical benefits to individuals living with incapacitating lower back pain through a minimally invasive outpatient procedure. Learn more at www.painteq.com .

