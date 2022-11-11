Lennox International to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2022 Industrials Conference in New York

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII), a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions, today announced that CEO Alok Maskara is scheduled to present at the Deutsche Bank 2022 Industrials Conference in New York City on Tuesday, November 15 at 9:15 a.m. Eastern. Presentation materials and a link to the live webcast can be accessed on the company's website at www.lennoxinternational.com.

Lennox International Inc. is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol LII. Additional information on Lennox International is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670.

