ELTON JOHN CELEBRATES HIS FINAL US SHOWS WITH MULTIPLE CELEBRATIONS HIGHLIGHTING HIS HISTORIC LOS ANGELES LEGACY

Los Angeles-Themed scavenger hunt and giveaway kicks off today --

The #EltonLATakeover "Scavenger Hunt" promotion invites fans to visit locations throughout the city – and have a chance to win a variety of prizes, including Elton John merchandise, vinyl, and tickets to one of his final US shows at Dodger Stadium on November 19th

Fans in the US, UK, and CA can also participate in a digital scavenger hunt on LA.EltonJohn.com

An immersive experience interactive map built in partnership with Google Maps Platform lets fans explore significant places in Los Angeles from Elton's past and present - Available Now

Unique Pop-Up at The Webster Features Limited-Edition Elton John Items Open Through November 25

5th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition of Elton John: Diamonds – The Ultimate Greatest Hits Collection, Available Now

'Farewell Yellow Brick Road,' the five-year-long tour encompassing more than 350 shows across five continents, concludes in July 2023

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1975, music history was made when Elton John took the stage at Dodger Stadium, decked out in a sequined replica of the Los Angeles baseball team's uniform. While Elton was arguably the world's biggest pop star at the time, the sold-out, two-night engagement was a particularly momentous occasion – not only marking the ballpark's first concert in more than a decade (following The Beatles' 1966 appearance) but also breaking records as the largest rock concert of its time. It was a significant achievement – particularly given that just five years earlier, across town, the British singer-songwriter had made his US debut, playing in front of 300 people at West Hollywood's hallowed Troubadour Club.

Now, nearly 50 years later, Elton will close out the final US dates of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Dodger Stadium on November 17, 19, and 20, 2022. To celebrate these three special concerts – Disney+ will broadcast an exclusive livestream of the November 20 show Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium. Disney is also capturing the footage for the upcoming original documentary, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years That Made His Legend. Beginning today, Elton is inviting fans to take part in a scavenger hunt at landmarks across the city in an effort to participate in Elton's historic love affair with Los Angeles. At each stop, fans can unlock access to a giveaway, offering them the chance to win an exclusive prize pack, including Elton John merchandise, copies of John's best-selling Diamonds album, vinyl packages, and additional surprises. The Grand Prize winner will receive two tickets to see Elton John in concert at Dodger Stadium on November 19th.

The #EltonLATakeover "Scavenger Hunt" Promotion kicks off today at four locations in Los Angeles: West Hollywood's Carrera Café; Hollywood's SuperVinyl, Beverly Hills' The Webster; and The Troubadour in West Hollywood. Each location will post a unique QR code inside or outside, providing access to individual giveaway entry forms, where fans can have a chance to win merch prizes (exclusive to each location). Plus, fans will also be able to enter for a chance to win concert tickets in the Grand Prize Giveaway. Entries for the merch prizes will be accepted until November 20, while the Grand Prize Giveaway will run through November 16.

Fans can also discover LA landmarks from Elton's past and present on an interactive map, available at la.eltonjohn.com . The immersive experience, built in partnership with Google Maps Platform, lets fans explore the City of Angels through Elton's eyes while learning the story behind some of his favorite spots, including the Troubadour, Supervinyl, and Book Soup. The map will also point fans toward many of the exciting Elton-themed experiences that will take place around the city to celebrate the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Five winners from each of the four locations will be selected at random to win merch prizes, including an Elton X Troubadour t-shirt and an Elton John 50th-anniversary vinyl and lithograph bundle (The Troubadour); an exclusive Webster print plus an Elton John Jewel Box 8-CD box set (The Webster); 3 different "Hold Me Closer" single CDs, an Elton x LA t-shirt, and a Diamonds 2-LP set with an accompanying lithograph (Carrera Café); as well as a 2-LP Lockdown Sessions vinyl, Madman Across the Water 50th-Anniversary 4-LP box set, and a Regimental Sgt. Zippo LP (SuperVinyl).

Fans will also be able to enter the Grand Prize Giveaway and obtain up to twelve entries by collecting the two letters displayed at every #EltonLATakeover Scavenger Hunt location (letters provide 1 bonus entry per location) and using the collected letters to complete the eight-letter word scramble for four more bonus entries. One winner will be randomly selected for the Grand Prize Giveaway, which includes two tickets to see Elton John at Dodger Stadium on November 19th, a Diamonds 1-LP baseball picture disc, two Dodger '75 frames from Elton John Eyewear, and a t-shirt. The winner will be contacted by November 17th. For more information about the #EltonLATakeover "Scavenger Hunt" Promotion and for the Official Rules, please click HERE.

From November 11–25, The Webster, in partnership with Bravado, will be celebrating Elton's final US shows with a pop-up in its newest location at the Beverly Center. Housed in a sensorial installation by visual artist Sarah Coleman, the unique experience will offer a range of limited-edition Elton John products commissioned by The Webster brands, including Marine Serre, Christopher Kane, 032C, and Bravado, plus prints from Iconic Prints and limited-edition vinyl LPs.

Additionally, from November 12 through January 15, Elton John presents Elton John Eyewear at THE GROVE. 50 years in the making, this very special shop will showcase the life and legacy of Sir Elton John as told through iconic eyewear. The shop will also feature special commemorative merchandise, vinyl, and a digital experience including a newly announced Roblox activation.

Fans outside of Los Angeles will also have an opportunity to participate in the festivities through the #EltonLATakeover International Giveaway, available via Elton's official website from today, November 11–20. Open to residents of the US, Canada, and the UK, the digital giveaway will give one lucky winner a deluxe prize pack, including a signed tour program, an Elton x LA t-shirt, a Diamonds 2-LP set with lithograph, plus a Diamonds 1-LP baseball picture disc.

Most recently, Elton celebrated the fifth anniversary of his bestselling album, Elton John: Diamonds – The Ultimate Greatest Hits Collection, with an expanded digital reissue that highlights the iconic artist's recent collaborations. Among the additions are Elton's chart-topping duets with Dua Lipa ("Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)") and Britney Spears ("Hold Me Closer"), as well as his 2021 No.1 UK holiday hit with Ed Sheeran, "Merry Christmas." Originally released in 2017, Diamonds marked Elton's first career-spanning collection in a decade and commemorated the artist's unparalleled, 50-year-long creative partnership with lyricist Bernie Taupin. Since its release, Diamonds has spent a consecutive 259 weeks in the Billboard Top 200, 157 of which have been in the Top 50. Certified Platinum by the RIAA, Diamonds is currently sitting at No.41.

One of the top-selling solo artists of all time, Elton John announced his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at New York's Gotham Hall in January 2018. Encompassing five continents and more than 350 dates, the five-year-long engagement began in September 2018 and marks the legendary singer-songwriter's retirement from touring after more than 50 years on the road. In 2019 it was named Billboard's Top Rock Tour and Pollstar's Major Tour Of The Year. To date, Elton has delivered more than 4,000 performances in more than 80 countries since launching his first tour in 1970.

