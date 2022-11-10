Workflow Services Names Nancy Gagliano, MD as Advisor

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workflow Services, a comprehensive and automated platform that solves point-of-care clinical service delivery for pharmacies, today announced that Nancy Gagliano, MD has been named Advisor.

Dr. Gagliano joins Workflow Services as an accomplished physician and healthcare executive and will further position Workflow Services to deliver strong financial, clinical, and operational performance as it continues its growth and expansion.

"Workflow Services has reached an important inflection point and with Dr. Gagliano's clinical and operational expertise we are well positioned to continue to evolve our platform and expand our point-of-care delivery model," says Kevin Houlihan, CEO of Workflow Services. "We are excited to welcome her to our team."

Dr. Gagliano served as Senior Vice President at CVS Health in the role of Chief Medical Officer for MinuteClinic and recently served as an executive leader of the National Institute of Health's RADx Tech, a program focused on speeding the development, validation, and commercialization of innovative point-of-care and over-the-counter tests that detect the COVID-19 virus.

A graduate of Union College, Harvard Medical School, and Northeastern DeMore-McKim School of Business, she completed her training at the Brigham and Women's Hospital and fellowship in Adolescent Medicine at The Children's Hospital in Boston. She is a board-certified internist and practiced as a primary care provider at Massachusetts General Hospital's Women's Health Associates.

"Workflow Services' tech-enabled solution is the future of pharmacy," says Dr. Gagliano, "Having spent my career caring for patients and leading transformational efforts to improve healthcare delivery, I am proud to join this incredible team and look forward to advancing what's possible through innovative technology that digitizes pharmacist workflows and creates custom solutions that can be implemented and scaled efficiently."

About Workflow Service

Workflow Services is a healthcare software that innovates seamless point-of-care medical workflow software solutions for healthcare professionals and patients. The company's solutions employ exclusive approaches to securely capture and integrate medical data to simplify communication and enhance patient care. Workflow Services was founded in 2013 to design and deliver a secure solution for managing images at the point-of-care. To learn more visit LinkedIn or www.workflowservices.com.

