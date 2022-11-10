Self Esteem Brands Unveils Partnership, Incentive Program to Increase Franchise Ownership with Minority Small Business Owners

Leading Fitness, Health and Wellness Franchisor Partners with J3 Collaboration Project, Launches Diversity Franchise Incentive to Drive Entrepreneurial Interest within Wider Set of U.S. Communities

WOODBURY, Minn., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Self Esteem Brands (SEB), the parent company of Anytime Fitness, Basecamp Fitness, The Bar Method, Stronger U and Waxing the City, today announced a partnership with The J3 Collaboration Project (J3) and a new diversity franchise incentive program to make franchising opportunities more attractive and accessible for black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) in communities across the U.S.

The J3 partnership and incentive program are key elements of Self Esteem Brands' social impact strategy: With more than 5,000 gyms and studios worldwide, the company is on a mission to enrich the health, wealth and wellbeing of people and communities around the world. Both underscore a commitment to that mission by directly improving Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) across its U.S. franchise network of fitness and wellness brands.

"Our global footprint and reach mean that diversity, equity and representation are table stakes for our business – but we need to do more to ensure true representation across our U.S. franchise network," said Tony Nicholson, vice president of Franchise Development at Self Esteem Brands. "As we work to make an impact in minority communities and drive small business ownership, our partnership with J3 and the diversity franchise incentive will help us build that stronger, more representative franchise owner network across our family of brands."

The Self Esteem Brands diversity franchise incentive program encourages minority franchise candidates to seek small business ownership of a franchise brand location in the U.S. – Anytime Fitness, Basecamp Fitness, The Bar Method, and Waxing the City. Qualified candidates will receive a reduced initial franchise fee that is $7,500 less than the standard franchise fee. Interested candidates can learn more at https://www.sebrands.com/franchise/.

J3, led by co-founders Jennifer Callender, Johnny Romero, and Jack Wilson, has a mission to increase diversity in franchising. J3 works with franchise brands to create an environment where minority community members can thrive through business ownership. (Separate from its work with Self Esteem Brands, J3 also provides a percentage-based discount in the form of a capital grant for each of its clients who start a franchise business.)

J3 and Self Esteem Brands are building grassroots connections in communities and relationships with nonprofits like the U.S. Black Chamber of Commerce, Players Coalition, and historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Together, they're also making meaningful connections with the right funding resources, real estate partners, and trade shows that work closely with BIPOC communities.

Above and beyond the Self Esteem Brands diversity incentive program, J3 and Self Esteem Brands are actively working to develop additional financing opportunities for prospective business owners from underrepresented communities. For example, J3 is currently working with AltCap, a community development financial institution (CDFI) that helps support underserved communities with financing, to help fund and provide technical assistance to minority entrepreneurs interested in franchising with Self Esteem Brands.

"As champions of diversity focused on improving our underserved communities, Self Esteem Brands is an ideal partner for us," said Jack Wilson, franchise and independent business broker and co-founder of The J3 Collaboration Project. "Through our partnership, we hope to make the dream of minority business ownership a reality. We're excited to help bridge the gap that BIPOC communities face when it comes to franchise ownership, and we're proud to work with a brand that is actively committed to bettering communities."

Self Esteem Brands was recently named by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the "Top 50 Franchise Companies Doing the Most to Champion Diversity." Its social impact strategy aims to further advance its brands and growth with stronger representation across a wider set of communities in the U.S. and worldwide.

Self Esteem Brands is on a mission to elevate lives: we enrich the health, wealth and wellbeing of people and communities around the world. We aim to do this by investing in people, neighborhoods and communities and groups in ways to help ensure essential and healthy economic & living conditions exist. From thriving small businesses, to social and recreational spaces, to wellness and nutrition services, Self Esteem Brands works to help people improve their personal health and wellbeing.

Our purpose is to improve the self-esteem of the world. Self Esteem Brands (SEB) is the parent company of Anytime Fitness (the world's largest fitness franchise), Basecamp Fitness, The Bar Method, Stronger U and Waxing the City. Combined, most of our more than 5,000 franchise locations are locally operated across nearly 40 countries worldwide by independent, small business owners. SEB is also the parent company to affiliates Provision Security Solutions and Healthy Contributions. Leading with a culture anchored in the values of people, purpose, performance and play, plus a charitable focus through the HeartFirst Foundation®, SEB seeks to enrich the lives of all who interact with our brands and businesses. Our vision is a world of self-esteem for every human to rise from their challenges. For more information on Self Esteem Brands, please visit https://www.sebrands.com/.

