NCCN Announces Funding for Bladder Cancer Research Projects, in Collaboration with Pfizer and EMD Serono

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network's Oncology Research Program selects projects focused on improving patient care and outcomes in locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Oncology Research Program (ORP) today announced awards and funding for projects focused on improving quality of patient care and outcomes for locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer. Funding and oversight will be provided through support from Pfizer and EMD Serono.

Surgically unresectable metastatic bladder cancer remains largely incurable, with few patients surviving more than two years. Real-world studies suggest that only about half of bladder cancer patients receive appropriate front-line therapy and, of those, many are not offered second-line or subsequent therapies despite the benefits of survival with these treatments. The goal of these projects is to address barriers, challenges, and opportunities for improving care, through navigation, expert care review, shared-decision making, care planning workflows, and patient reported outcomes.

"NCCN Guidelines already contain evidence-based recommendations for improving outcomes in bladder cancer; now we need to address the many factors that keep patients from receiving optimal treatment. These quality improvement projects will explore potential methods to address some of the barriers, including patient age, socioeconomic status, and location," said Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, FACP, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer, NCCN. "Congratulations to all of these inspiring investigators. We hope their work can supply real-world insights and answers, to guide improvement in the quality of patient care."

The selected projects are:

Joaquim Bellmunt, MD, PhD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute



Adam Gadzinski , MD, Beaumont Health

Dharmesh Gopalakrishnan , MD , Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Sumati Gupta , MD , Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah

Anoop Meraney, MD, Hartford HealthCare

Nihal Mohamed , PhD, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Proposals were peer reviewed by a Scientific Review Committee, which consisted of leading expert oncologists from NCCN Member Institutions. The selected projects are set to be completed within two years. Approximately $1.2 million in funding will be provided across all grants.

The NCCN ORP fosters innovation and knowledge discovery that improve the lives of people with cancer and supports preclinical, translational, and clinical research and quality improvement projects in oncology at NCCN Member Institutions. In an effort to improve collaboration in cancer research, the NCCN ORP also maintains a shared resources website, an informed consent database, and points to consider on the best practices for biorepositories, registries, and databases. For more information, visit NCCN.org/orp.

