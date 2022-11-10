KEENON Robotics Signed Strategic Partnership with SGP, Marked Official Entry into Senior Living and Healthcare Industries in Canada

KEENON Robotics Signed Strategic Partnership with SGP, Marked Official Entry into Senior Living and Healthcare Industries in Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KEENON Robotics ("KEENON"), a leading global intelligent service robotic company, has officially announced the new partnership with SGP Purchasing Partner Network (SGP) in Canada. KEENON has become SGP's exclusive vendor of commercial service robots since September 2022.

KEENON ROBOTICS X SGP COOPERATION (PRNewswire)

To date, KEENON has successfully participated in SGP trade shows across Canada, including Hospitality Innovation Food shows in Vancouver, Edmonton and Toronto, Homegrown shows in Drummondville (Quebec) and Red Deer (Alberta).

As the largest group purchasing organization in the senior living industry in Canada, SGP understands partners' business needs and is keeping providing unmatched customer service, comprehensive network support, and innovative supply chain solutions to the Senior Living and Healthcare Market.

KEENON's strategic partnership with SGP marks a major milestone for the company as it pursues a new development path in the senior living and healthcare industries, by exploring more application scenarios and opportunities to improve residents' and home satisfaction levels.

Canada is faced with challenges arising from an aging population and labor shortages. In the next 20 years, the number of seniors over the age of 65 is estimated to increase by 68 percent and seniors over 75 years of age will double in number (© 2017 Canadian Institute for Health Information). KEENON is ready to collaborate and explore intelligent solutions to solve these problems.

Available today, KEENON robots can seamlessly join your team so your staff can focus on more important services.

KEENON Guiderbot: Greets and guides residents warmly with delightful surprises, especially for celebrations of special occasions.

KEENON Dinerbot: Assists staff in serving food and returning used plates.

KEENON Butlerbot: Takes the elevator autonomously to deliver service to selected rooms on any floors safely and efficiently.

KEENON Disinfection Robot: Sanitizes common areas daily, from corner to corner, enabled by advanced programming.

May Lui, Director of Procurement at SGP, shared that "We selected KEENON as our partner because KEENON provides innovative, practical, and smart robotic solutions that are improving our daily life and business operations, it has grown into a market leader of service robots that has continuously elevated their products and service scope. KEENON has established itself in Canada with a winning combination of top sales, support and service, and as robotic services are leading the trends, its application scenarios in the senior care sector will surely grow. We look forward to partnering with KEENON and together achieving operation excellence to suitably meet the needs of our residents."

Robert Madison, the Founder of the Canadian robotic company E-Pro Bot, said that E-Pro Bot is honored to be the national distributor for KEENON Robotics in Canada and is proud to provide integrated and local robot services to the senior living industry in Canada.

"Our service robots are saving more time for the staff members at senior homes so that they can focus on more complex and important tasks, the joined force of service robots and human staff is improving the level of service via an affordable approach, and we believe that the partnership among KEENON, SGP and E-Pro Bot will bring long-lasting values to the senior living industry in Canada," said Robert.

ABOUT KEENON ROBOTICS

Founded in 2010, KEENON ROBOTICS offers intelligent, reliable, and convenient solutions for various scenarios including restaurants, hotels, hospitals, senior living homes, airports, retail stores, factories, etc. In September 2021, KEENON completed a $200M Series D financing led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 (SVF2), marking the largest funding ever received by a service robot company. KEENON robots have been deployed in more than 60 countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KEENON Robotics Co., Ltd.