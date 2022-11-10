HexClad Names Paul Ainsworth Culinary Ambassador

Michelin-Starred Chef Joins Company To Support Hybrid Cookware Revolution

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HexClad , the fast-growing hybrid cookware brand that is revolutionizing the industry, announced their alliance with Michelin-Starred Chef Paul Ainsworth as a culinary ambassador. In this new role, Ainsworth will contribute to product innovation, develop inspirational culinary content, craft award-winning recipes and lend support to other major brand initiatives.

"Paul's a celebrated innovator and visionary in the kitchen. I knew from our first meeting that his talent and passion perfectly align with HexClad and the future we're building," said Daniel Winer, co-founder and CEO, HexClad. "I look forward to getting things cooking with Paul."

Ainsworth - who trained under HexClad Partner and fellow Michelin-Starred Chef Gordon Ramsay - is owner of The Ainsworth Collection and Chef Patron of Paul Ainsworth at No6, the Michelin-Starred restaurant in Cornwall, England. Considered one of the greatest chefs in Britain, he's renowned for his brilliant combinations and big, bold flavors and his charismatic and engaging personality.

"The secret to great cooking is always having the best produce and brilliant pans. I'm thrilled to be joining HexClad because their pans are next level in terms of precision and are a dream to cook with," shared Paul Ainsworth. "The beauty and brilliance of HexClad is doing the common things in an uncommon way."

HexClad's mission is to unleash the culinary potential of anyone looking to make their mark in the kitchen by creating innovative tools that challenge the status quo and never compromise on performance. They continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in cookware by reimagining everyday kitchen essentials and revolutionizing the industry with their patented laser-etched hexagon design. HexClad's non-toxic cookware performs to Michelin Star Chef professional standards yet offers leading form, function and convenience for the at-home cook.

ABOUT HEXCLAD:

Launched in 2017, HexClad was invented to help every chef feel empowered in the kitchen by providing tools and inspiration that challenge the status quo. Relentlessly pursuing opportunities to make cooking more accessible and successful for everyone, HexClad is currently the fastest-growing cookware brand in America, and offers the only true hybrid product available today. Crafted with a patented laser-etched hexagon design that combines the best of stainless steel and cast iron with a nonstick surface, the product is backed by a lifetime warranty. The brainchild of kitchen mavericks Cole Mecray and Daniel Winer and supported by partner, Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay, the portfolio now also includes kitchenware that was developed with the brand's signature innovation and sophisticated engineering. Designed and distributed in Los Angeles, HexClad can be found nationwide at HexClad.com, Amazon and Costco, and globally in Canada, Mexico, England and the EU. For more information, visit HexClad.com.

ABOUT PAUL AINSWORTH :

UK-born Paul Ainsworth is the successful chef and restaurateur behind Paul Ainsworth at No6, Caffè Rojano, Padstow Townhouse, Mahé Chef's Table and Development Kitchen, and The Mariners - all located on the North Cornwall coast. In 2005 Paul became Head Chef at Padstow's No6 before taking over the business with his wife Emma in 2009, earning a Michelin star in 2013. The four course menu at the restaurant showcases Cornish produce at its best. In 2011, Paul acquired Rojano's in Padstow, now called Caffè Rojano, and inspired by the couple's love of New York's Italian American café culture, it serves a Mediterranean-inspired menu. Padstow Townhouse opened in 2015, a six-suite boutique hotel in Padstow's Old Town, realising the couple's dream of offering their guests somewhere to stay. In 2019, they acquired The Mariners Public House in Rock, across The Camel Estuary from Padstow, and reopened it following a major refurbishment.

