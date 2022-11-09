SportsGrid Network Garners Record Viewership in Third Quarter 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid Inc., today announces its third quarter viewership results, which delivered record audience analytics, as the overall streaming video category captured its largest-ever share of total TV usage.

Third Quarter 2022 and Recent Highlights:

Same-platform average daily impressions of 310,831 versus 172,219 for the comparable prior-year period.

Same-platform average unique viewers of 109,044 versus 95,765 for the comparable prior-year period.

Entered into a content alliance with Sportradar delivering video and editorial solutions to media publishers.

Announced expanded multi-year, multi-platform agreement with BetMGM.

SportsGrid Network launched on FuboTV and VIDAA.

Charles Theiss, Chief Media Officer of SportsGrid, commented, "Viewers are watching more and engaging with SportsGrid's live and exclusive programming providing real-time data and actionable insights critical to the fantasy and sports betting audiences. SportsGrid's live sports wagering coverage of the start of the College and NFL regular seasons in September marks the largest one-month increase in viewership for the network."

Viewership numbers are based on Amagi's Thunderstorm dataset of performance metrics.

ABOUT SPORTSGRID INC.

SportsGrid, Inc. is the multimedia technology platform providing innovative digital solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and mobile technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, DailyRoto, and SportsGrid Studios. With the seismic shift towards multiscreen IP, cloud, and data-driven distribution of sports content, SportsGrid launched an innovative video content management and distribution initiative in 2020. The video distribution platform syndicates the exclusive SportsGrid short-form programming to premium publishers to grow and engage their digital sports gaming audiences. SportsGrid, Inc. is the content source and destination to serve the massive sports gaming audience with unrivaled best-of-breed programming, technology, data, and gaming analysis.

SportsGrid Contact:

Charles Theiss

charles@sportsgrid.com

