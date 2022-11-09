SmartBug Media® Earns Spot on Outside Magazine's Best Places to Work List

Inbound Marketing Agency Among Top 50 Organizations That Have Built Work Cultures Focused on Employee-Centered Perks and Benefits

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media ® — a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists B2B businesses, B2C organizations and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development — today announced that it had been named to Outside Magazine's list of the 50 best places to work in 2022.

"Our employees have flexible schedules so that they can prioritize whatever is important to them."

"This is such an exciting recognition for the company since work-life harmony is central to who we are as an organization," SmartBug® CEO Jen Spencer said. "As a fully remote agency, our employees have flexible schedules so that they can prioritize whatever is important to them, from picking up their children from school to traveling the world."

In order to be eligible for inclusion on the list, companies complete an in-depth questionnaire while employees offer feedback by taking part in a company-wide survey. This data is then reviewed by Best Companies Group to determine which organizations should be on the list and how each one should be ranked.

SmartBug's culture is built around values that balance client success, professional development and personal fulfillment. The company offers numerous benefits to support this objective, including flex time, unlimited sick time, quarterly Certification Days and an annual retreat called SmartBugaPalooza .

"Because SmartBugs are not limited by a rigid 9-5 schedule or bound to a single location, we are free to live robust lives outside of work filled with lasting memories," Spencer said. "That fulfillment shows in the quality of our work, and it is key to how we have been able to stay competitive year after year."

This is one in a series of honors SmartBug has received in the last year. The company recently appeared on the Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies list for the fourth year in a row, was recognized for the sixth consecutive year by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and has earned numerous Comparably Awards including Best Work-Life Balance , Best CEOs for Diversity and Women and Best Company Outlook .

