SCHWAZZE ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Record Quarterly Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA
Revenue Increased 36% to $43.2 Million Compared to $31.8 Million in Q3 2021
Nine Month Revenue Increased 46% to $119.2 Million Compared to $81.9 Million
Adjusted EBITDA of $15.9 Million, 36.7% of Revenue
Nine Month Adjusted EBITDA of $38.7 Million, 32.5% of Revenue
Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for Today – 5:00 pm EDT
DENVER, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Medicine Man Technologies Inc. operating as Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) (NEO: SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or the "Company"), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 ("Q3 2022").
Q3 2022 Financial Summary:
- Revenues of $43.2 million increased 36% compared to $31.8 million in quarter ended September 30, 2021 ("Q3 2021")
- Retail sales were $39.8 million up 92% to $20.7 million when compared to Q3 2021
- Gross Margin of $26.0 million, 60.1% of revenue, compared to $15.1 million and 47.3% of revenue in Q3 2021
- Net Income was $1.8 million compared to a Net Income of $1.0 million for the same period last year
- Adjusted EBITDA of $15.9 million was 36.7% of revenue, compared to $8.8 million for the same period last year
- Colorado two year stacked IDs for Q3 2022 compared to Q3 2022 and Q3 2020 for same store sales(1) were (9.7%) and one year IDs(1) were (10.6%) comparing Q3 2022 to Q3 2021
- New Mexico two year stacked IDs for Q3 2022 compared to Q3 2021 and Q3 2020 for same store sales(1) were 52.9% and one year IDs(1) were 48.4% comparing Q3 2022 to Q3 2021
Corporate Update:
Since December 2021, Schwazze has closed acquisitions adding 15 cannabis dispensaries, 10 in New Mexico and five in Colorado as well as four cultivation facilities in New Mexico and one in Colorado and one manufacturing asset in New Mexico. This year Schwazze has opened two new dispensaries in New Mexico. This brings our total dispensary count to 35 between Colorado and New Mexico.
Q3 2022 Revenue
Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $43,190,986, including (i) retail sales of $39,759,734 (ii) wholesale sales of $3,335,252 and (iii) other operating revenues of $96,000, compared to revenues of $31,835,305, including (i) retail sales of $20,741,864, (ii) wholesale sales of $11,022,519, and (iii) other operating revenues of $70,922 during the three months ended September 30, 2021, representing an increase of $11,355,681 or 36%. The most influential factor driving revenue increases in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021 is acquisition activity. Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 included revenue from four consummated acquisitions in Colorado and revenue from the Company's initial entrance into the New Mexico market with the acquisition of R. Greenleaf, which were not in revenue for the same period in 2021. Revenue from wholesale sales decreased, due in large part to continued pricing pressure in the Colorado wholesale market as a result of supply saturation in flower and bulk distillate products.
2022 Guidance
The Company is providing guidance for the fiscal year. FY 2022 revenue is projected to be $155 million to $165 million, and the FY 2022 adjusted EBITDA is projected to be from $51 million to $56 million. We are on target to deliver the lower end of the range for adjusted EBITDA which was a fourth quarter annualized run-rate of $60-72 million dollars. We expect to be slightly below the projected revenues which was a fourth quarter annualized run-rate of $175 million to $200 million. This lower-than-expected revenue in Q4 is due to lower than expected wholesale sales, and construction delays in new store openings in New Mexico.
NOTES:
(1)
Schwazze did not own all the assets and entities in part of 2021, 2020 and 2019 and is using unaudited numbers for this comparison.
Adjusted EBITDA represents income (loss) from operations, as reported, before tax, adjusted to exclude non-recurring items, other non-cash items, including stock-based compensation expense, depreciation, and amortization, and further adjusted to remove acquisition and capital raise related costs, and other one-time expenses, such as severance, retention, and employee relocation. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA as it believes it better explains the results of its core business. The Company has not reconciled guidance for adjusted EBITDA to the corresponding GAAP financial measure because it cannot provide guidance for the various reconciling items. The Company is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because it cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of its control and cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable effort.
Webcast – November 9, 2022 – 5:00 PM EDT
Investors and stakeholders may participate in the conference call by dialing 416-764-8650 or by dialing North American toll free 1-888-664-6383 or listen to the webcast from the Company's website at https://ir.schwazze.com The webcast will be available on the Company's website and on replay until November 16, 2022, and may be accessed by dialing 1-888-390-0541 / 997573 #.
Following their prepared remarks, Chief Executive Officer, Justin Dye; President, Nirup Krishnamurthy; and Chief Financial Officer, Nancy Huber will answer investor questions. Investors may submit questions in advance or during the conference call itself through the weblink: https://app.webinar.net/x0q6rpnP84n. This weblink has been posted to the Company's website and will be archived on the website. All Company SEC filings can also be accessed on the Company website at https://ir.schwazze.com/sec-filings
About Schwazze
Schwazze (OTCQX: SHWZ, NEO: SHWZ) is building a premier vertically integrated regional cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico and will continue to take its operating system to other states where it can develop a differentiated regional leadership position. Schwazze is the parent company of a portfolio of leading cannabis businesses and brands spanning seed to sale. The Company is committed to unlocking the full potential of the cannabis plant to improve the human condition. Schwazze is anchored by a high-performance culture that combines customer-centric thinking and data science to test, measure, and drive decisions and outcomes. The Company's leadership team has deep expertise in retailing, wholesaling, and building consumer brands at Fortune 500 companies as well as in the cannabis sector. Schwazze is passionate about making a difference in our communities, promoting diversity and inclusion, and doing our part to incorporate climate-conscious practices. Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. was Schwazze's former operating trade name. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. Schwazze derives its name from the pruning technique of a cannabis plant to enhance plant structure and promote healthy growth.
Forward-Looking Statements
Such forward-looking statements may be preceded by the words "plan," "will," "may," "continue," "anticipate," "become," "build," "develop," "expect," "believe," "poised," "project," "approximate," "could," "potential," or similar expressions as they relate to Schwazze. Forward-looking statements include the guidance provided regarding the Company's Q4 2022 performance and annual capital spending. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified. Consequently, actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates; (vi) our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy in Colorado and New Mexico and outside the states, (vii) our ability to identify and consummate future acquisitions that meet our criteria, (viii) our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and realize synergies therefrom, (ix) the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, * the timing and extent of governmental stimulus programs, (xi) the uncertainty in the application of federal, state and local laws to our business, and any changes in such laws, and (xii) our ability to achieve the target metrics, including our annualized revenue and EBIDTA run rates set out in our Q4 2022 guidance. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.
MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
For September 30,2022 and Dec 31, 2021
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
38,725,187
$
106,400,216
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
5,176,200
3,866,828
Inventory
21,289,003
11,121,997
Note receivable - current, net
47,778
—
Marketable securities, net of unrealized loss of $42,353 and gain of $216,771, respectively
451,200
493,553
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,901,058
2,523,214
Total current assets
71,590,426
124,405,808
Non-current assets
Fixed assets, net accumulated depreciation of $4,011,034 and $1,988,973, respectively
25,592,522
10,253,226
Goodwill
99,592,790
43,316,267
Intangible assets, net accumulated amortization of $13,960,457 and $7,652,750, respectively
111,073,948
97,582,330
Note receivable – noncurrent, net
—
143,333
Accounts receivable – litigation
290,648
303,086
Other noncurrent assets
1,457,646
514,962
Operating lease right of use assets
19,982,940
8,511,780
Total non-current assets
257,990,494
160,624,984
Total assets
$
329,580,920
$
285,030,792
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
5,756,736
$
2,548,885
Accounts payable - related party
53,819
36,820
Accrued expenses
9,332,382
5,592,222
Derivative liabilities
6,818,053
34,923,013
Notes payable - related party
—
134,498
Lease liabilities - current
2,992,540
—
Current portion of long term debt
1,500,000
—
Income taxes payable
3,588,371
2,027,741
Total current liabilities
30,041,901
45,263,179
Long term debt, net of debt discount and issuance costs
122,889,447
97,482,468
Lease liabilities
17,763,177
8,715,480
Total long-term liabilities
140,652,624
106,197,948
Total liabilities
170,694,525
151,461,127
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value. 10,000,000 shares authorized; 86,994 shares issued as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, 84,304 outstanding at September 30, 2022 and 82,566 outstanding at December 31, 2021.
87
87
Common stock, $0.001 par value. 250,000,000 shares authorized; 56,069,212 shares issued and 54,741,506 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 and 45,484,314 shares issued and 44,745,870 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021.
56,069
45,485
Additional paid-in capital
179,723,367
162,815,097
Accumulated deficit
(18,902,450)
(27,773,968)
Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 886,459 shares held as of September 30, 2022 and 517,044 shares held as of December 31, 2021
(1,990,678)
(1,517,036)
Total stockholders' equity
158,886,395
133,569,665
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
329,580,920
$
285,030,792
See accompanying notes to the financial statements
MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONSOLDIATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
For the Three Months and Nine Months Periods ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Operating revenues
Retail
$
39,759,734
$
20,741,864
$
104,386,464
$
54,083,880
Wholesale
3,335,252
11,022,519
14,661,268
27,654,965
Other
96,000
70,922
184,200
165,416
Total revenue
43,190,986
31,835,305
119,231,932
81,904,261
Cost of goods and services
Total cost of goods and services
17,226,451
16,779,313
57,173,192
44,692,765
Gross profit
25,964,535
15,055,992
62,058,740
37,211,496
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses
6,725,713
5,593,336
20,245,737
13,580,469
Professional services
1,626,909
752,572
5,729,339
4,466,696
Salaries
6,397,157
3,644,320
18,934,873
8,505,733
Stock based compensation
99,898
1,228,764
1,788,823
3,865,588
Total operating expenses
14,849,677
11,218,992
46,698,772
30,418,486
Income (loss) from operations
11,114,858
3,837,000
15,359,968
6,793,010
Other income (expense)
Interest expense, net
(8,500,235)
(1,851,694)
(23,312,088)
(4,526,746)
Unrealized gain on derivative liabilities
4,816,668
356,824
28,104,960
967,751
Other income
—
—
20,400
—
Gain (loss) on sale of assets
—
(49,985)
—
242,494
Unrealized gain (loss) on investments
(28,541)
(10,572)
(42,353)
210,685
Total other income (expense)
(3,712,108)
(1,555,427)
4,770,919
(3,105,816)
Provision for income taxes
5,593,513
1,312,817
11,259,369
1,997,905
Net income
$
1,809,237
$
968,756
$
8,871,518
$
1,689,289
Less: Accumulated preferred stock dividends for the period
(1,784,113)
—
(5,294,132)
—
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
25,124
$
968,756
$
3,577,386
$
1,689,289
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.00
$
0.02
$
0.07
$
0.04
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.00
$
0.02
$
0.03
$
0.03
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic
51,232,943
44,145,709
50,615,437
42,903,008
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted
137,954,532
44,145,709
137,337,027
56,688,640
See accompanying notes to the financial statements
MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
For the Nine Month Periods Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss) for the period
$
8,871,518
$
1,689,289
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
8,329,767
7,779,828
Non-cash lease expense
493,782
—
Gain on change in derivative liabilities
(28,104,960)
(967,751)
Loss (gain) on investment, net
42,353
(210,685)
Gain loss on sale of asset
—
(292,479)
Stock based compensation
1,474,380
3,865,588
Changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of acquired amounts):
Accounts receivable
(1,100,055)
(2,179,646)
Inventory
2,829,157
(3,034,246)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(2,616,732)
(1,964,835)
Other assets
(940,184)
(396,183)
Operating leases right of use assets and liabilities
75,295
114,129
Accounts payable and other liabilities
5,127,786
(568,387)
Deferred Revenue
—
(50,000)
Income taxes payable
1,560,630
1,029,482
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(3,957,263)
4,814,104
Cash flows from investing activities:
Collection of notes receivable
95,555
181,911
Cash consideration for acquisition of business
(92,701,905)
(71,927,071)
Purchase of fixed assets
(12,511,389)
(3,869,658)
Purchase of intangible assets
—
(29,580)
Net cash used in investing activities
(105,117,739)
(75,644,398)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of debt
22,473,938
45,344,578
Debt issuance and discount costs
4,433,042
—
Repayment of notes payable
—
(4,865,502)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs
14,492,993
50,282,797
Net cash provided by financing activities
41,399,973
90,761,874
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(67,675,029)
19,931,580
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
106,400,216
1,237,236
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
38,725,187
$
21,168,816
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$
12,797,185
$
3,862,970
Cash paid for income taxes
9,840,000
—
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:
Issuance of common stock
510,525
—
Return of common stock
565,501
—
Issuance of stock as payment for acquisitions
9,508,872
Issuance of preferred stock in connection with private offerings
—
See accompanying notes to the financial statements
MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
For the Three Months and Nine Months Periods ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
Non-GAAP measurement
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$ 1,809,237
$ 968,756
$ 8,871,518
$ 1,689,289
Interest expense, net
8,500,235
1,851,694
23,312,087
4,526,746
Provision for income taxes
5,593,513
1,312,817
11,259,369
1,997,905
Other (income) expense
(4,788,127)
(296,267)
(28,083,006)
(1,420,930)
Depreciation and amortization
3,322,150
2,972,681
8,823,549
7,779,828
EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)
$ 14,437,008
$ 6,809,681
$ 24,183,517
$ 14,572,838
Non-cash stock compensation
99,898
1,228,764
1,788,823
3,865,588
Deal related expenses
993,828
404,687
4,907,291
2,067,102
Capital raise related expenses
185,597
74,155
791,229
1,256,244
Inventory adjustment to fair market value for
34,604
-
6,541,651
2,164,686
One-time cultivation asset impairment
-
-
329,210
-
Severance
22,434
19,412
71,536
161,504
Retention program expenses
-
29,687
-
89,062
Employee relocation expenses
-
-
19,110
38,391
Other non-recurring items
87,097
231,255
93,322
448,433
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)
$ 15,860,466
$ 8,797,641
$ 38,725,689
$ 24,663,848
Revenue
43,190,986
31,835,305
119,231,932
81,904,261
aEBITDA Percent
36.7 %
27.6 %
32.5 %
30.1 %
