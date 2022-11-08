MASV Integrates With Object Matrix, Making Media Ingest Faster for Video Professionals

MASV's unparalleled speed and pay-as-you-go model is ideal for object storage integration

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MASV ( https://massive.io/ ), the fastest large file transfer solution for media professionals, continues to expand its integration partnerships, offering smoother cloud production workflows for the media industry.

MASV integrates with Object Matrix (CNW Group/MASV) (PRNewswire)

Today's integration with Object Matrix , a leading provider of object storage solutions for the media industry, is one of the fastest ways for broadcast and streaming industry professionals to ingest media to their Object Matrix MatrixStore.

This MASV integration is the fastest way to upload media assets to Object Matrix MatrixStore. Object Matrix customers can use the new MASV integration, often without burdening IT, to ingest media to MatrixStore without requiring account-level contributor access to a MatrixStore account. Simply share your MASV Portal link, and the media assets are automatically ingested.

"Big data and media professionals choose object storage for limitless scale; it is capable of holding enormous volumes of unstructured media content. Object Matrix is unlocking the potential of object storage for media professionals." Said Greg Wood, CEO at MASV. "Like Object Storage, MASV has virtually no limits. We can move enormous volumes into MatrixStore Cloud or other Object Storage faster than other transfer services because we're the only cloud vendor with unique tools like transfer automations, Multiconnect, optimization for multigig Internet and extraordinary browser-based transfer performance."

"MASV brings a great new workflow and improvement to Object Matrix customers. The advantages of no egress charges with MatrixStore Cloud just leaves the last piece of the puzzle to move the data in a timely manner. MASV solves this problem and is a great team to work with." said Mark Habberfield, Global Sales Engineer at Object Matrix.

Integrating with MASV is Easy

MASV's no-code platform makes it easy to build accelerated media workflows, often without developer intervention. Start with a free trial, then connect any S3-compatible cloud service, such as MatrixStore Cloud, or local storage, Such as MatrixStore On-prem to your MASV Portal. More advanced integrations can be built on MASV's developer tools at developer.massive.io or by working with the MASV team by emailing team@masv.io .

Cloud Media Production Accelerating

Cloud adoption in media continues to grow. According to IABM, the International Association for Broadcast & Media Technology, 54% of media businesses have already adopted The Cloud. As media asset sizes continue to increase, the multi-cloud approach empowers M&E companies to integrate and merge assets with various cloud solutions.

MASV supports transfer workflows with a variety of cloud providers, including AWS, Frame.io , Google Cloud, Dropbox, Microsoft Azure, Sharepoint, Microsoft OneDrive, Backblaze, Box, DigitalOcean, MinIO, Postlab Drive, Wasabi Cloud Storage, Docker, iconik, Adobe Premiere Pro Panel, Slack, Reach Engine and more.

Quick Links:

https://massive.app/signup Sign Up for MASV, and get 100GB free trial:

https://massive.io/file-transfer-api/ MASV API:

https://massive.io/integrations/ MASV Integrations:

https://massive.io/integrations/object-matrix/ Object Matrix Integration:

Feedback Forum : Where MASV users can share their feedback on integrations : Where MASV users can share their feedback on integrations

About MASV

MASV is a faster, better way to send large files. Our ability to transfer massive (20GB+) files, plus our unique pay-as-you-go pricing model, offers unparalleled flexibility when your team has to send or receive massive files quickly. MASV is based in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at https://massive.io .

About Object Matrix

Object Matrix is the award-winning software company that pioneered object storage and the modernisation of media archives. It exists to enable global collaboration, increase operational efficiencies and empower creativity through deployment of MatrixStore, the on-prem, hybrid and cloud storage platform. Their unified deployment approach ensures content spans on-prem and cloud storage whilst their focus on the media industry gives them a deep understanding of the challenges organisations face when protecting, processing and sharing video content. Customers include: NBC Universal, TV Globo, Warner Bros. Discovery, MSG, ATP and the BBC, to name but a few!

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MASV