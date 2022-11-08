KE Andrews announces the hiring of Senior Director John Dyslin

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Dyslin CPM, CCIM (Senior Director, Rockwall TX) brings more than 30 years of experience to KE Andrews. He spent decades serving various companies within the property tax professional services arena, including DMA, Deloitte, and Paradigm Tax, where he most recently led business development efforts in the real estate and personal property space. John has a BBA in Real Estate and Finance from West Texas A&M University and completed the Executive Management Program at Southern Methodist University with a Marketing focus.

John Dyslin Joins KE Andrews (PRNewswire)

ABOUT KE ANDREWS

"KE Andrews is led by a team of seasoned professionals averaging 25 years with the firm. This tenure and continuity in leadership are difficult to find in the State and Local Tax (SALT) world and has led to the formation of a unique and strong team-based culture established over 4 decades. Our leadership team has not only retained the best talent in the marketplace but also has built a unique infrastructure and created industry focused proprietary systems to help us achieve our vision and goal of being the SALT firm of the next generation. Our people are our most important assets. With over 130 team members at KEA, including former chief appraisers, ASA certified appraisers, economists, CPA's, engineers, geologists, tax professionals, and Fortune 100 SUT experts, we are proud of the diversity that we've created."

KE Andrews - Nationwide Property Tax Firm (PRNewswire)

