INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Consolidated revenue of $1.06 billion , up 8% as reported and 14% at constant currency, with contributions from each segment including over 30% growth in Global Gaming

Operating income of $211 million ; operating income margin of 20% at high end of outlook

Adjusted EBITDA of $402 million reflects robust Global Lottery profitability and strong increase from Global Gaming

Received €700 million in gross proceeds from sale of Italian proximity payments business; completed acquisition of iSoftBet, a leading iGaming content provider and third-party aggregator, for approximately €160 million

Net debt leverage improves to 3.1x, the lowest level in Company history

$224 million returned to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases through mid-October, a record level in a fiscal-year period

Targeting upper half of full-year 2022 outlook range

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EST, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"IGT's organization along three business segments enables our teams to be focused on developing and delivering best-in-class products and services," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of IGT. "The accomplishments are evidenced in accelerated revenue and profit expansion in the third quarter, achieving the top-end of our margin outlook. Customer and player demand trends remain encouraging and IGT's suite of innovative products and solutions has never been better. In addition, we reached the lowest debt leverage in the Company's history, while returning a record $224 million in capital to shareholders so far this year."

"Our strategy to innovate, optimize, and grow is fueling progress across the portfolio," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "Robust year-to-date cash flows and proceeds from the sale of the Italy proximity payments/commercial services business, in addition to proactive liability management, enabled us to reduce debt to the lowest level ever. This enhanced credit profile provides greater financial flexibility to execute on the broadened, balanced capital allocation strategy presented at the Investor Day last November."

Overview of Consolidated Third Quarter 2022 Results



Quarter Ended Y/Y

Change

(%) Constant

Currency

Change (%) All amounts from continuing operations September 30,

2022

2021 ($ in millions)









GAAP Financials:









Revenue









Global Lottery 626

652 (4) % 4 % Global Gaming 379

289 31 % 34 % Digital & Betting 54

43 27 % 34 % Total revenue 1,060

984 8 % 14 %











Operating income (loss)









Global Lottery 211

234 (10) % — % Global Gaming 65

31 107 % 113 % Digital & Betting 12

12 (5) % (3) % Corporate support expense (36)

(26) (38) % (57) % Other(1) (41)

(40) (1) % (2) % Total operating income 211

212 — % 9 % Operating income margin 20 %

22 %















Net cash provided by operating activities 236

113 109 %













Cash and cash equivalents 401

435 (8) %













Earnings per share - diluted $1.30

$0.31 319 %













Non-GAAP Financial Measures:









Adjusted EBITDA









Global Lottery 310

347 (11) % (1) % Global Gaming 96

64 50 % 55 % Digital & Betting 16

15 4 % 6 % Corporate support expense (19)

(19) 1 % (23) % Total Adjusted EBITDA 402

407 (1) % 7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 38 %

41 %















Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $0.43

$0.38 13 %













Free cash flow 163

66 148 %













Net debt 5,075

6,109 (17) %















(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release

Key Highlights:

Completed acquisition of iSoftBet, a leading iGaming content provider and third-party aggregator, for approximately €160 million in cash in July 2022

Successfully completed sale of Italian proximity payments/commercial services business in September 2022 for gross proceeds of €700 million

Strengthened Lottery contract portfolio with four-year extension in New York and seven-year extension in Georgia as primary technology supplier, and a new 10-year instant ticket printing and services contract in Texas

Signed agreement with Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Lisboa to deliver up to 7,200 Retailer Vue™ lottery terminals in Portugal

Award-winning Resort Wallet™ and IGTPay™ cashless gaming solutions deployed enterprise-wide at Station Casinos properties in Las Vegas and at Indigo Sky Casino in Oklahoma

Innovative products and solutions recognized with recent industry awards including "Best Slot Product" for Prosperity Link™ video slot game in the 2022 GGB Gaming & Technology Awards and "Land-Based Product of the Year" for PeakBarTop™ with Sports Betting at 2022 Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas

Expanded IGT's sports betting leadership in Washington State via multi-year contract with Nisqually Red Wind Casino, leveraging IGT's full turnkey solution

Recognized as the top-ranking gaming supplier by the All-In Diversity Project (AIDP)

Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $1.06 billion increased 8%, or 14% at constant currency, from $984 million in the prior year

Global Lottery revenue of $626 million , down 4% but up 4% at constant currency, primarily driven by strong, multi-jurisdictional jackpot activity

Global Gaming revenue rose to $379 million , up 31% as reported and 34% at constant currency on significant increases in machine shipments, average selling prices, installed base yields, and intellectual property and multi-year poker site licenses

Digital & Betting revenue increased 27%, 34% at constant currency, to $54 million , primarily driven by iCasino with contributions from the iSoftBet acquisition, new markets in North America , and organic growth

Operating income of $211 million consistent with the prior-year period, up 9% at constant currency

Global Lottery operating income of $211 million , down 10% as reported and stable at constant currency, with strong 34% operating income margin despite lower Italy contribution and increased investment in research and development

Global Gaming operating income more than doubled to $65 million on significant operating leverage, partially offset by increased supply chain costs

Digital & Betting operating income of $12 million was relatively consistent with the prior year despite continued investments to fund growth

Corporate support and other expense of $76 million , up from $66 million in the prior year, driven by higher transaction-related expenses

Adjusted EBITDA of $402 million, stable as reported and up 7% at constant currency

Net interest expense of $73 million compared to $79 million in the prior year, driven by lower average debt balances

Foreign exchange gain of $37 million, up from $6 million, primarily reflecting the impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate on debt

Other non-operating income of $139 million versus non-operating expense of $1 million in the prior-year period, primarily driven by gain on sale of business and a $120 million incremental accrual associated with the DDI/Benson matter

Income tax provision of $21 million compared to $37 million in the prior year, primarily driven by discrete tax benefit arising from the DDI/Benson matter

Income from continuing operations of $294 million versus $101 million in the prior-year period, driven by gain on sale of business, higher foreign exchange gains, a decrease in income taxes and cost of debt, partially offset by accrual related to the DDI/Benson matter and loss on extinguishment of debt

Net debt of $5.1 billion compared to $5.9 billion at December 31, 2021; Net debt leverage of 3.1x, down from 3.5x at December 31, 2021

Cash and Liquidity Update

Total liquidity of $2.2 billion as of September 30, 2022; $0.4 billion in unrestricted cash and $1.8 billion in additional borrowing capacity from undrawn credit facilities

Successfully completed a partial tender of certain Senior Secured Notes, repurchasing $400 million of 6.500% Notes due 2025 and €200 million of 3.500% Notes due 2024

Other Developments

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share

Ex-dividend date of November 25, 2022

Record date of November 28, 2022

Payment date of December 9, 2022

Repurchased 2.0 million shares for $39 million in the third quarter at an average price of $19.35 per share and an incremental 0.6 million shares repurchased for $10 million through mid-October; 4.7 million shares repurchased on a year-to-date basis through mid-October for $103 million at an average price of $21.52 per share

Completed the purchase of iSoftBet in July 2022 and sale of Italian proximity payments/commercial services business in September 2022

Reached an agreement in principle to settle the Benson v. DoubleDown Interactive LLC, et. al. lawsuit and associated proceedings; the agreement remains contingent upon court approval by the U.S. Federal District Court for the Western District of Washington

Introducing Fourth Quarter 2022 Expectations; Targeting Upper Half of Full-Year 2022 Outlook Range

Fourth Quarter

Revenue of approximately $1.0 billion

Operating income margin of 18% - 19% includes approximately 150 - 200 basis point impact from iSoftBet acquisition step-up amortization, project-related costs, and restructuring expenses

Assumes EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.00

Full Year

Revenue of $4.1 billion - $4.2 billion

Operating income margin of 20% - 22%

Cash from operations of $850 - $950 million

Capital expenditures of approximately $350 million

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

November 8, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. EST

To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com . A replay will be available on the website following the live event.

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2022 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2021 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. Certain amounts in columns and rows within tables may not foot due to rounding. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.

About IGT

Select Performance and KPI data: ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)























Sequential















Constant



Change as



Q3'22

Q3'21

Y/Y Change

Currency



Reported GLOBAL LOTTERY





( %)

Change (%)(1)

Q2'22 ( %) Revenue





















Service





















Operating and facilities management contracts

561

590

(5) %

3 %

581 (3) % Upfront license fee amortization

(44)

(51)

15 %

— %

(46) 5 % Operating and facilities management contracts, net

518

539

(4) %

3 %

535 (3) % Other

70

78

(11) %

3 %

85 (18) % Total service revenue

588

617

(5) %

3 %

621 (5) %























Product sales

39

35

12 %

18 %

27 42 % Total revenue

626

652

(4) %

4 %

648 (3) %























Operating income

211

234

(10) %

— %

230 (9) % Adjusted EBITDA(1)

310

347

(11) %

(1) %

330 (6) %























Global same-store sales growth (%)





















Instant ticket & draw games

(0.5 %)

7.1 %









(8.6 %)

Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

46.7 %

42.2 %









10.8 %

Total

3.3 %

9.3 %









(7.4 %)

























North America & Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)





















Instant ticket & draw games

(0.2 %)

4.6 %









(5.6 %)

Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

46.7 %

42.2 %









10.8 %

Total

4.7 %

7.5 %









(4.2 %)

























Italy same-store sales growth (%)





















Instant ticket & draw games

(1.5 %)

16.3 %









(17.5 %)







(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein























Sequential















Constant



Change as



Q3'22

Q3'21

Y/Y Change

Currency



Reported GLOBAL GAMING





( %)

Change (%)(1)

Q2'22 ( %) Revenue





















Service





















Terminal

126

116

8 %

10 %

123 3 % Systems, software, and other

58

56

4 %

7 %

56 4 % Total service revenue

184

172

7 %

9 %

179 3 %























Product sales





















Terminal

140

81

72 %

77 %

108 30 % Other

55

36

54 %

59 %

44 27 % Total product sales revenue

195

117

67 %

71 %

151 29 % Total revenue

379

289

31 %

34 %

330 15 %























Operating income

65

31

107 %

113 %

57 15 % Adjusted EBITDA(1)

96

64

50 %

55 %

87 10 %























Installed base units





















Casino

47,411

48,434

(2) %





46,765

Casino - L/T lease(2)

1,116

1,144

(2) %





1,133

Total installed base units

48,527

49,578

(2) %





47,898

























Installed base units (by geography)





















US & Canada

32,303

34,347

(6) %





32,270

Rest of world

16,224

15,231

7 %





15,628

Total installed base units

48,527

49,578

(2) %





47,898

























Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $





















US & Canada

$43.73

$40.79

7 %





$42.64

Rest of world

$6.32

$5.64

12 %





$6.20

Total yields

$31.09

$29.67

5 %





$30.55

























Global machine units sold





















New/expansion

1,005

1,009

— %





818

Replacement

7,960

4,692

70 %





6,378

Total machine units sold

8,965

5,701

57 %





7,196

























US & Canada machine units sold





















New/expansion

959

524

83 %





469

Replacement

5,448

3,451

58 %





4,580

Total machine units sold

6,407

3,975

61 %





5,049





(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein (2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases (3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases; comparability on a Y/Y basis hindered due to lower active units in the prior year























Sequential















Constant



Change as



Q3'22

Q3'21

Y/Y Change

Currency



Reported GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)





( %)

Change (%)(1)

Q2'22 ( %) Rest of world machine units sold





















New/expansion

46

485

(91) %





349

Replacement

2,512

1,241

102 %





1,798

Total machine units sold

2,558

1,726

48 %





2,147

























Average Selling Price (ASP), in absolute $





















US & Canada

$15,900

$13,900

14 %





$15,200

Rest of world

$13,900

$14,400

(3) %





$13,400

Total ASP

$15,400

$14,100

9 %





$14,600





(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein























Sequential















Constant



Change as



Q3'22

Q3'21

Y/Y Change

Currency



Reported DIGITAL & BETTING





( %)

Change (%)(1)

Q2'22 ( %) Revenue





















Service

54

43

27 %

34 %

43 28 % Product sales

—

—

(91) %

(91) %

— (89) % Total revenue

54

43

27 %

34 %

43 27 %























Operating income

12

12

(5) %

(3) %

8 43 % Adjusted EBITDA(1)

16

15

4 %

6 %

12 32 %















































CONSOLIDATED





















Revenue (by geography)





















US & Canada

651

556

17 %

17 %

585 11 % Italy

247

294

(16) %

(1) %

288 (14) % Rest of world

161

134

21 %

32 %

148 9 % Total revenue

1,060

984

8 %

14 %

1,021 4 %



























(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited

















For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Service revenue 826

832

2,514

2,634 Product sales 234

152

618

406 Total revenue 1,060

984

3,132

3,039















Cost of services 415

422

1,263

1,302 Cost of product sales 149

93

388

253 Selling, general and administrative 207

195

595

588 Research and development 67

63

185

179 Other operating expense 8

—

9

1 Total operating expenses 849

772

2,441

2,323















Operating income 211

212

691

716















Interest expense, net 73

79

223

264 Foreign exchange gain, net (37)

(6)

(59)

(62) Other non-operating (income) expense, net (139)

1

8

96 Total non-operating (income) expenses (103)

74

172

298 Income from continuing operations before provision for

income taxes 315

138

519

418 Provision for income taxes 21

37

74

217 Income from continuing operations 294

101

445

200 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax —

—

—

24 Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax —

—

—

391 Income from discontinued operations —

—

—

415 Net income 294

101

445

615 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling

interests from continuing operations 29

36

105

155 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

from discontinued operations —

—

—

(2) Net income attributable to IGT PLC 264

65

339

462















Net income from continuing operations attributable

to IGT PLC per common share - basic 1.31

0.32

1.67

0.22 Net income from continuing operations attributable

to IGT PLC per common share - diluted 1.30

0.31

1.66

0.22 Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common

share - basic 1.31

0.32

1.67

2.25 Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common

share - diluted 1.30

0.31

1.66

2.24 Weighted-average shares - basic 201,593

205,188

202,669

205,048 Weighted-average shares - diluted 203,105

206,899

204,104

206,728

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in millions) Unaudited













September 30,

December 31,



2022

2021 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

401

591 Restricted cash and cash equivalents

116

218 Trade and other receivables, net

674

903 Inventories, net

251

183 Other current assets

448

593 Total current assets

1,890

2,487 Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net

874

937 Property, plant and equipment, net

113

119 Operating lease right-of-use assets

247

283 Goodwill

4,425

4,656 Intangible assets, net

1,331

1,413 Other non-current assets

1,148

1,429 Total non-current assets

8,138

8,836 Total assets

10,028

11,322









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

668

1,035 Short term borrowings

—

52 DDI / Benson Matter provision

270

— Other current liabilities

687

828 Total current liabilities

1,625

1,914 Long-term debt, less current portion

5,485

6,477 Deferred income taxes

282

368 Operating lease liabilities

233

269 Other non-current liabilities

326

323 Total non-current liabilities

6,326

7,437 Total liabilities

7,951

9,351 Commitments and contingencies







IGT PLC's shareholders' equity

1,582

1,282 Non-controlling interests

495

689 Shareholders' equity

2,077

1,971 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

10,028

11,322

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in millions) Unaudited

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income 294

101

445

615 Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax —

—

—

415 Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by

operating activities from continuing operations:













DDI / Benson Matter provision 120

—

270

— Depreciation 75

81

223

246 Amortization 48

51

142

150 Amortization of upfront license fees 46

54

146

164 Loss on extinguishment of debt 13

1

13

92 Stock-based compensation 12

11

34

22 Amortization of debt issuance costs 4

4

11

15 Foreign exchange gain, net (37)

(6)

(59)

(62) Deferred income taxes (59)

(27)

(91)

56 Gain on sale of business (278)

—

(278)

— Other non-cash items, net 4

(6)

(6)

(1) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions and

divestitures:













Trade and other receivables (38)

(50)

29

(184) Inventories (21)

(17)

(74)

(12) Accounts payable 105

(101)

(30)

(77) Accrued interest payable (37)

(25)

(37)

(64) Accrued income taxes (70)

(1)

(64)

58 Other assets and liabilities 55

44

(53)

10 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 236

113

621

613 Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations —

—

—

(31) Net cash provided by operating activities 236

113

621

582















Cash flows from investing activities













Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash and restricted cash transferred 497

—

497

— Proceeds from sale of assets 2

3

15

15 Capital expenditures (73)

(47)

(226)

(168) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (142)

—

(142)

— Other 1

—

1

1 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations 284

(44)

145

(152) Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations 126

118

126

852 Net cash provided by investing activities 410

74

271

700















Cash flows from financing activities













Principal payments on long-term debt (597)

(424)

(597)

(2,846) Net (repayments of) proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities (203)

(498)

42

17 Net payments of financial liabilities (38)

(55)

(2)

(52) Payments of debt issuance costs (10)

(7)

(10)

(14) Payments in connection with the extinguishment of debt (7)

—

(7)

(85) Proceeds from long-term debt —

589

—

1,339 Net proceeds from (payments of) short-term borrowings 1

16

(51)

19 Repurchases of common stock (39)

—

(93)

— Dividends paid (40)

—

(121)

— Dividends paid - non-controlling interests (4)

—

(177)

(89) Return of capital - non-controlling interests (10)

(31)

(58)

(92) Capital increase - non-controlling interests —

1

3

12 Other (2)

(3)

(12)

(12) Net cash used in financing activities (951)

(412)

(1,085)

(1,804)















Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (305)

(225)

(193)

(522) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash

equivalents (36)

(6)

(98)

(19) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 858

819

808

1,129 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of

continuing operations 517

588

517

588















Supplemental Cash Flow Information













Interest paid 110

104

259

323 Income taxes paid 150

64

229

104

International Game Technology PLC Net Debt ($ in millions) Unaudited









September 30,

December 31,

2022

2021 5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023 61

61 3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024 292

564 6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025 697

1,093 4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026 745

744 3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026 727

844 6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027 746

745 2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028 484

562 5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029 744

744 Senior Secured Notes 4,495

5,357







Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027 966

1,121 U.S. Dollar Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2027 24

— Long-term debt, less current portion 5,485

6,477







Short-term borrowings —

52 Total debt 5,485

6,529







Less: Cash and cash equivalents 401

591 Less: Debt issuance costs, net - U.S. Dollar Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2027 —

10 Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Euro Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2027 9

7 Net debt 5,075

5,922







Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure







International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited





























For the three months ended September 30, 2022















Business











Global

Global

Digital &

Segments

Corporate

Total



Lottery

Gaming

Betting

Total

and Other

IGT PLC Income from continuing operations





















294 Provision for income taxes





















21 Interest expense, net





















73 Foreign exchange gain, net





















(37) Other non-operating income, net





















(139) Operating income (loss)

211

65

12

287

(76)

211 Depreciation

44

27

4

75

—

75 Amortization - service revenue (1)

46

—

—

46

—

46 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

5

2

—

7

1

8 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

40

40 Stock-based compensation

2

2

—

5

7

12 Other (2)

—

—

—

—

8

8 Adjusted EBITDA

310

96

16

422

(19)

402



















































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations





















236 Capital expenditures





















(73) Free Cash Flow





















163









































Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax Impact

(3)(4)

Net

Impact Reported EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted













1.30 Adjustments:























Foreign exchange gain, net













(0.18)

0.04

(0.22) Amortization - purchase accounting













0.20

0.05

0.15 Loss on extinguishment and modifications of debt, net









0.06

—

0.06 DDI / Benson Matter provision













0.59

0.14

0.45 Gain on sale of business













(1.37)

(0.01)

(1.36) Other (non-recurring adjustments)













0.05

—

0.04 Net adjustments





















(0.87) Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (5)









0.43





(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs (3) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (4) The reported effective tax rate was 6.7%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 36.2% (5) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 203.1 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited





























For the three months ended September 30, 2021















Business











Global

Global

Digital &

Segments

Corporate

Total



Lottery

Gaming

Betting

Total

and Other

IGT PLC Income from continuing operations





















101 Provision for income taxes





















37 Interest expense, net





















79 Foreign exchange gain, net





















(6) Other non-operating expense, net





















1 Operating income (loss)

234

31

12

278

(66)

212 Depreciation

48

29

4

81

—

81 Amortization - service revenue (1)

54

—

—

54

—

54 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

8

1

—

10

1

11 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

40

40 Stock-based compensation

3

2

—

5

6

11 Adjusted EBITDA

347

64

15

426

(19)

407



















































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations





















113 Capital expenditures





















(47) Free Cash Flow





















66









































Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax Impact

(2) (3)

Net

Impact Reported EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted











0.31 Adjustments:























Foreign exchange gain, net













(0.03)

0.06

(0.09) Amortization - purchase accounting













0.19

0.05

0.15 Net adjustments





















0.06 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)









0.38





(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (3) The reported effective tax rate was 26.8%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 33.4% (4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 206.9 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited





























For the nine months ended September 30, 2022















Business











Global

Global

Digital &

Segments

Corporate

Total



Lottery

Gaming

Betting

Total

and Other

IGT PLC Income from continuing operations





















445 Provision for income taxes





















74 Interest expense, net





















223 Foreign exchange gain, net





















(59) Other non-operating expense, net





















8 Operating income (loss)

693

174

33

899

(208)

691 Depreciation

131

81

12

223

(1)

223 Amortization - service revenue (1)

146

—

—

146

—

146 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

18

5

—

23

2

25 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

117

117 Stock-based compensation

7

5

1

13

21

34 Other (2)

—

—

—

—

9

9 Adjusted EBITDA

996

264

45

1,305

(60)

1,245



















































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations





















621 Capital expenditures





















(226) Free Cash Flow





















395









































Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax Impact

(3) (4)

Net

Impact Reported EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted











1.66 Adjustments:























Foreign exchange gain, net













(0.29)

0.12

(0.41) Amortization - purchase accounting













0.57

0.14

0.43 Loss on extinguishment and modifications of debt, net









0.06

—

0.06 Discrete tax items













—

(0.15)

0.15 DDI / Benson Matter provision













1.32

0.32

1.00 Gain on sale of business













(1.36)

(0.01)

(1.35) Other (non-recurring adjustments)













0.04

—

0.04 Net adjustments





















(0.06) Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (5)









1.60







(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs (3) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (4) The reported effective tax rate was 14.3%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 26.9% (5) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 204.1 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited





























For the nine months ended September 30, 2021















Business











Global

Global

Digital &

Segments

Corporate

Total



Lottery

Gaming

Betting

Total

and Other

IGT PLC Income from continuing operations





















200 Provision for income taxes





















217 Interest expense, net





















264 Foreign exchange gain, net





















(62) Other non-operating expense, net





















96 Operating income (loss)

871

7

28

906

(190)

716 Depreciation

144

92

11

247

(1)

246 Amortization - service revenue (1)

164

—

—

164

—

164 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

25

4

—

29

3

32 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

118

118 Stock-based compensation

5

4

—

10

12

22 Other

—

—

—

—

1

1 Adjusted EBITDA

1,209

107

39

1,355

(57)

1,299



















































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations





















613 Capital expenditures





















(168) Free Cash Flow





















445









































Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax Impact

(2) (3)

Net

Impact Reported EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted











0.22 Adjustments:























Foreign exchange gain, net













(0.30)

0.08

(0.38) Amortization - purchase accounting













0.57

0.14

0.43 Loss on extinguishment and modifications of debt, net









0.42

—

0.42 Discrete tax items













—

(0.33)

0.33 Net adjustments





















0.81 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)









1.03





(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (3) The reported effective tax rate was 52.0%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 34.7% (4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 206.7 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

