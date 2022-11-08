Imagination joins B2B marketing agency The Mx Group

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mx Group, the second-largest independent B2B agency in the U.S. and B2B Marketing's 2022 B2B Agency of the Year, welcomes leading content marketing agency Imagination into its fold. The inclusion of Imagination provides the agency with additional scale throughout the U.S. and expands its content marketing capabilities — enhancing brand campaigns and thought leadership content, improving digitally enabled journeys and SEO programs — to create a richer customer experience for the brands The Mx Group represents.

With Imagination, The Mx Group grows to over 160 U.S. employees and expands its B2B industry experience, now including automotive, financial services, food, health care, legal services, oil and gas, industrial, packaging, trade associations, technology and SaaS. The client roster reaches 47 brands and includes new companies such as Project Management Institute, the American Optometric Association, Discover, Charles Schwab and First Citizens Bank.

"It's the success of our partnership thus far that's led us to formally join The Mx Group and Imagination into one larger, integrated agency. The combination of our companies increases the perspectives we have at the table and creates a bigger, stronger agency that can make an even greater impact for clients looking to grow in the U.S.," said Tony Riley, president and CEO of The Mx Group.

The Imagination team specializes in storytelling content that connects brands to their audiences to deepen relationships and encourage more informed decisions. The agency has been recognized as one of the Most Creative Content Marketing Agencies in the World and named Content Marketing Agency of the Year by the Content Marketing Institute. In consultation with Northwestern University's IMC Spiegel Digital and Database Research Center, Imagination is also responsible for developing the Thought Leadership Index™ — a proprietary methodology and benchmark to calculate the drivers of thought leadership and an organization's thought leadership position compared to its competitors.

The teams' collective expertise positions the agency to meet the modern buyer's increased demand for self-service evaluation and digital interactions along the B2B buyer journey. According to Gartner's B2B Buying Journey Report, the average number of touchpoints for B2B buyers has jumped from 17 to 27, reflecting the need for strategic B2B content in multiple channels.

The Imagination team will form the new Content Marketing Practice at The Mx Group being led by James Meyers, Imagination's founder and CEO, and author of "Becoming Essential," a book for association leaders. Meyers joins the senior leadership team at The Mx Group, reporting to Riley.

"Our partnership with The Mx Group has already benefited their clients as well as our own," said Meyers. "With the uncertainty of the economy in 2023, marketers will focus on the activities that increase the relevance of their brand and quality of the customer experience to impact revenue and sales. Together, we are positioned to deliver meaningful, end-to-end experiences, including journalistic content across the buyer's journey to generate the demand they need to move markets."

The Mx Group was advised by Levenfeld Pearlstein and Miller Cooper on the transaction, which was privately funded by The Mx Group.

About The Mx Group

The Mx Group is the second-largest independent, integrated B2B marketing agency in the U.S., with a mission to impact the marketplace for companies that impact the world. For over 30 years, we've created meaningful end-to-end buying experiences for B2B brands. Our clients are leaders and innovators in automotive, financial services, food, health care, legal services, oil and gas, industrial, packaging, trade associations, technology and SaaS who rely on our expertise to influence and grow their businesses. Our relationships with our clients and people are why B2B Marketing recognized us as Agency of the Year. Our headquarters are in Chicago, but our reach is global. Whether a client is an established or startup B2B brand, we have the people and perspective to be a strong partner that makes a difference.

