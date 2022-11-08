Forum on International Trade Facilitation Cooperation in the Yellow River Basin held in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

The Forum on International Trade Facilitation Cooperation in the Yellow River Basin was held in Shanghai on November 6. Themed "Joining Hands on a New Journey, Building a New Channel", the forum is designed to promote the achievements of institutional innovation in trade facilitation, as well as explore a new path of integrated development, opening-up and cooperation in the Yellow River Basin. Ling Wen, Vice Governor of Shandong Province and research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Li Fei, Assistant Minister of Commerce, and Han Sen, Chief Engineer of General Administration of Customs attended the event.

Vice Governor of Shandong Province and research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Engineering Ling Wen delivers keynote speech (PRNewswire)

Mr. Ling said in his speech that the Yellow River basin is an important ecological barrier and key economic zone in China. Situated in the lower reaches of the Yellow River, Shandong province is strategically placed to serve as a hub for the expansion of commerce and trade not only between the northern and southern portions of China but also its eastern and western halves, as well as serving as a conduit to the sea and, by extension, for the further growth of overseas trade. Shandong Province is ready and willing to facilitate international cooperation with the provinces and regions along the Yellow River, with a focus on technology, equipment, services and infrastructure, and share with them the fruits of green and low-carbon development. The province also looks forward to both strengthening and modernizing industrial cooperation and promoting the formation of new models for mutually beneficial economic development. We plan to put in place reforms to win support for more national trade facilitation policies, strengthen cooperation with customs authorities and develop multimodal transport with the goal of integrating logistics and government services into a one-stop service model that creates a first-class international business environment.

In his speech, Mr. Li explained that the nine provinces and autonomous regions that encompass the Yellow River basin span eastern, central and western China and boast a mix of location characteristics, including those of coastal, inland and border areas, all of which, when taken together, create huge potential for the development of an open industrial ecosystem with distinctive features and advantages. The Ministry of Commerce, in concert with the responsible authorities in the nine provinces and regions, will continue to promote the coordination of open platforms and stimulate the economic vitality of the entire region. They will also work in concert to support manufacturers and traders in enhancing their international competiveness by making use of free trade agreements as well as further promoting the building of and cooperation between industrial chains, to develop a coordinated portfolio of industries with distinctive advantages.

At the event, representatives from Sumitomo, Qingdao Customs, Shandong Port Group, Xi'an Free Trade Port, Qingdao International Airport Group and other government agencies and companies engaged in meaningful dialogue and exchange. Twenty-six key projects were signed during the forum, involving a total investment of $3.64 billion, contracted foreign capital of $884 million and a contracted import value of $1.12 billion.

