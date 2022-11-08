Firework Partners with Snowflake to Bring Video Commerce Solutions to the Open Web

Powered by Snowflake, Firework aims to elevate its next-gen video commerce platform through speed, uptime, and performance

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firework , the world's largest video commerce solution, announced today a new partnership with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, to bring speed, uptime, and performance to its video commerce platform. With this announcement, Firework will become one of the first livestream and short-form video platform providers Powered by Snowflake .

With Firework, brands can bring video commerce capabilities to their owned and operated digital properties, including livestream shopping and short-form shoppable videos. By building its video e-commerce platform on Snowflake, Firework is able to ingest and store billions of records per day from various data sources and pipelines across internal application databases, real-time user behavioral and video performance data, and other third-party platforms. This results in optimized video performance for customers, increasing overall time spent on their website and converting online shoppers into loyal customers.

"While enabling next-generation user experiences for customers, the ability to understand engagements and protect that data is crucial. Data enrichment and privacy are essential to better serve customers on the open web. When it comes to delivering on those qualities, there's no better backend partner than Snowflake," said Anand Vidyanand, Chief Commercial Officer at Firework. "Firework has developed one of the fastest video players on the market, and with Snowflake's industry-leading speed, security, and elastic demand infrastructure, Firework will be able to continue to deliver efficient and effective data sharing."

"As Snowflake continues to develop a network of the most innovative and exciting eCommerce technologies possible, Firework is an ideal partner to bring into the Data Cloud," said Rosemary DeAragon, Global Industry GTM Lead, Retail & CPG at Snowflake. "Firework's vision for bringing cutting-edge video capabilities to the open web is an exciting one and we are thrilled to help power the future of live commerce."

Powered by Snowflake , a Snowflake Partner Network program, is designed to accelerate the ability of companies and application developers to deliver differentiated applications by supporting them across all stages of the application journey in Snowflake's Data Cloud. To become a Snowflake partner, get access to Snowflake's self-service partner resources, and apply for the Powered by Snowflake program, please visit: www.snowflake.com/partners/poweredbysnowflake .

About Firework

Firework is the world's leading video commerce solution built for brands. Leveraging shoppable and livestream video and powerful monetization capabilities, Firework empowers the world's most dynamic and exciting retailers, consumer brands, and publishers to build engaging video experiences on their owned and operated digital properties and across channels at a global scale. Firework enables organizations to bring new levels of authenticity and connection to online video experiences, speaking to digital natives in the language they understand fully—and taking control of their own customer data. The company has raised over $235 million in capital to date. To learn more, please visit firework.com .

