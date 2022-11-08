Contrast Security SVP of Cyber Strategy Joins The Wall Street Journal Risk & Compliance Forum to Dissect New Government Regulations and Enforced Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Best Practices

Cybersecurity veteran to share playbook of practical advice that enterprises can immediately implement to ensure the highest level of security and risk compliance

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), a world leading code security platform company purposely built for developers to get secure code moving swiftly and trusted by security teams to protect business applications, today announced that its Senior Vice President of Cyber Strategy Tom Kellermann will present virtually on November 16 during the Wall Street Journal's (WSJ) Risk & Compliance Forum .

In this WSJ Forum, Contrast Security's Tom Kellermann provides his outlook on the current state of cyber warfare & risk.

During the Forum, Kellermann will provide his outlook on the current state of cyber warfare and risk. During the discussion, Kellermann will share best practices that enterprises can implement to manage the evolving regulatory requirements regarding cyber risk.

"Today's organizations are facing an unprecedented cybercrime wave and an evolving regulatory landscape. Unfortunately, many lack the necessary resources and security teams to manage modern cyber risk and implement proactive policies that would allow them to be compliant. I'm honored that The Wall Street Journal asked me to join such an esteemed panel of experts to help unpack how geopolitical events have exacerbated cyber risk and the evolving regulatory landscape," said Kellermann. "Attendees will leave with a clear understanding of how they can secure their organizations, protect their sensitive data and keep their customers' information safe from the cybercrime cartels targeting their digital transformation."

Details for Kellermann's session:

What: Kellermann will join Kristina Littman , Partner at Wilkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, and Rob Sloan , Research Director for WSJ Pro for a session titled " Tightening Up on Cybersecurity " during the Forum. The panel will discuss what measures companies need to take in the wake of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposing tighter cybersecurity disclosures and the U.S. government's prescriptive approach to offering cybersecurity practices for companies that are considered a part of the nation's "critical infrastructure." Kellermann will join, Partner at Wilkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, and, Research Director for WSJ Pro for a session titled "" during the Forum. The panel will discuss what measures companies need to take in the wake of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposing tighter cybersecurity disclosures and the U.S. government's prescriptive approach to offering cybersecurity practices for companies that are considered a part of the nation's "critical infrastructure." When/Where: Attendees can join virtually from 2:55 - 3:35 p.m. ET on November 16, 2022 . Register: To learn more about the WSJ Risk & Compliance Forum and register, visit https://riskforum.wsj.com/ . : To learn more about the WSJ Risk & Compliance Forum and register, visit

About Contrast Security (Contrast):

A world leading code security platform company purposely built for developers to get secure code moving swiftly and trusted by security teams to protect business applications. Developers, security and operations teams quickly secure code across the complete software development life cycle (SDLC) with Contrast to protect against today's targeted application security (AppSec) attacks. Contrast also makes security testing available to all developers for free with CodeSec .

Founded in 2014 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Contrast was established to replace legacy AppSec solutions that cannot protect modern enterprises. With today's pressures to develop business applications at increasingly rapid paces, the Contrast Secure Code Platform identifies 3x more actual vulnerabilities resulting in faster remediation without the noise of time-consuming false positives. Contrast's platform solutions for code assessment, testing, protection, serverless, supply chain, APIs and languages help enterprises achieve true DevSecOps transformation and compliance.

Contrast protects against major cybersecurity attacks for its customer base which represents some of the largest brand-name companies in the world, including BMW, DocuSign, AXA, Zurich, SOMPO Japan and American Red Cross, as well as numerous other leading global Fortune 500 enterprises. Contrast partners with global organizations such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM Cloud, Guidepoint, Deloitte and Carahsoft, to seamlessly integrate and achieve the highest level of security for customers.

The growing demand for the world's only platform for code security has landed the company on some of the most prestigious lists including the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has designated Contrast as one of the fastest growing companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List .

