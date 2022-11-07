Ping Identity Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Access Management for Sixth Consecutive Year

DENVER, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity, the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, announced it has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management for the sixth consecutive year. Ping Identity is placed furthest on completeness of vision among all vendors in the report.

Ping Logo (PRNewsfoto/PING IDENTITY CORP.) (PRNewswire)

PingOne DaVinci helps organizations design better user experiences with drag-and-drop simplicity. It streamlines the integration and deployment of identity services, making it easier to create, manage, and enhance digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

Ping Identity also enhanced its PingOne Cloud Platform with new online fraud detection capabilities. Using those capabilities or other third-party fraud detection signals, the PingOne Cloud Platform enables organizations to evaluate multiple signals and prevent fraud before it happens, without adding friction for customers.

"Customers want comprehensive end-to-end platform services that allow them to take advantage of converging technologies for orchestration, online fraud detection, identity proofing, and authentication all from a single identity vendor," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "We're honored to be recognized by Gartner for the sixth time for our vision and execution."

Download the full 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management report here .

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Access Management, 01 November 2022, Henrique Teixeira, et. Al.

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com .

Ping Identity Media Relations

Megan Johnson

press@pingidentity.com

757.635.2807

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ping Identity Corp.