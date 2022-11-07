FaZe Clan Sets Third Quarter 2022 Business Update Webcast for November 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. PT

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced that it will hold a webcast and conference call on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to review its business strategy and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

FaZe Clan Logo (PRNewswire)

Event: FaZe Holdings Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/737031907

Toll Free Dial-In: 1 (888) 440-6928

Toll Dial-In: 1 (646) 960-0328

Dial-In Conference ID: 1341513

An archived webcast of the conference call will also be accessible on FaZe Holdings Inc.'s Investor Relations page, https://investor.fazeclan.com.

ABOUT FAZE CLAN

FaZe Clan (NASDAQ: FAZE) is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 100 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat", Offset aka "FaZe Offset" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 12 competitive esports teams who have won 35 world championships. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

CONTACTS:

Investors:

ir@fazeclan.com

Media:

chloe.snyder@fazeclan.com

chelsey.northern@fazeclan.com

alana.battaglia@fazeclan.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FaZe Clan