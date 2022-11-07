Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ in Raleigh NC Awarded Best BBQ Restaurant by Raleigh's Best 2022

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is one of the fastest growing Hot Dog and BBQ restaurants across the United States. With over 50 brick and mortar locations on the map as well as food trucks, Crave is really making their mark in the food and beverage industry. A fast casual restaurant concept, Crave specializes in BBQ, hot dogs, brats, sausages, as well as sides and toppings. The brand is especially known for their self-pour beer walls at every location that feature anywhere from 18-42 crafts, domestic, ciders, and mixed drinks on tap. The atmosphere at Crave is truly family friendly, where everyone can find something they enjoy. Several locations offer patios, and all locations have table games inside for customers to play while they eat and drink. Locations host trivia, bingo, karaoke, live music, kids eat free Wednesdays, and so much more! Each location has multiple flat screen TVS so that the customers can watch their favorite sport games and celebrate each win. Customers can enjoy Crave's offerings through dine-in, curbside pickup, take out, drive through, delivery, and catering!

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ in Raleigh North Carolina has recently been voted by the people and awarded as the "Best BBQ restaurant" in News & Observers Raleigh's Best 2022 ! The owners of the Raleigh Crave location, Eric and Jesse Reyes, are grateful for this award and excited to continue the legacy!

"Raleigh is known for its great BBQ restaurants, and we couldn't be prouder to have been voted by the people! In less than a year of being open, to accomplish this feat speaks volumes! We look forward to the continued growth of this brand!" -Eric Reyes Owner of Crave Raleigh

You can visit Eric at his storefront location located at, 1028 Oberlin Road, Raleigh NC, 27605, or follow them on Facebook/Instagram to see where their food truck is serving up deliciousness!

Crave is expanding nationally and always looking for qualified franchisees for both brick-and-mortar locations as well as food trucks! For more information on owning your own Crave, please visit us at www.iwantcrave.com .

