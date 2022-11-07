AKCA Disappointed by U.S. Department of Commerce Final Determination, 250,000 American Cabinet Jobs Under Threat

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance (AKCA) is disappointed by the final results of the first administrative review on the antidumping duty order issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce in which the agency assigned zero dumping margins to 16 Chinese exporters of wooden cabinets. By erroneously assigning these zero dumping margins, the agency's determination will allow China to re-enter the market with unfair trade practices that threaten the American cabinet industry, the workers it employs, the families that they support, and the communities that rely on these jobs to thrive.

"Today is a dark day for the domestic cabinet industry. This determination by the U.S. Department of Commerce assigned zero dumping margins to 16 Chinese exporters and producers based on a policy that, as we understand, treats China more favorably than almost every other country in the world. This reversal has the potential to decimate our great American industry" said Betsy Natz, CEO of AKCA. "Just before the midterms, the Biden Administration has sided with Communist China and made a devastating policy decision that could kill more than 250,000 American manufacturing jobs. This decision will disproportionately impact minority workers and underserved communities who represent more than 40% of our workforce nationwide."

In the final results of the review, Commerce calculated a zero dumping margin for the mandatory respondent Qufu Xinyu, a margin of 251.64% for the mandatory respondent Shanghai Beautystar, and a margin of 251.64% for the voluntary respondent Dalian Hualing. Commerce also assigned Qufu Xinyu's zero margin to the 15 non-selected respondents in the review. The results are summarized in the table below:

Company Dumping Margin Qufu Xinyu 0.00 % Shanghai Beautystar 251.64 % Dalian Hualing 251.64 % 15 Non-Selected Respondents 0.00 %

Commerce's assignment of a zero dumping margin to the 15 non-selected respondents ignores the dumping behavior of the other mandatory respondent, Shanghai Beatystar, and thus is not an accurate reflection of the Chinese companies' dumping behavior.

"President Biden was elected on the promise of being the most 'pro-labor president' ever and today's decision is a slap in the face to a $12 billion domestic industry and the families of 250,000 American workers," said Perry Miller, President of Kountry Wood Products. "These 16 Chinese companies with zero dumping margins now feel free to re-enter the market with exploitative trade practices that could allow them to reclaim control of our domestic cabinet industry while stripping working families of their ability to pursue the American Dream."

This decision concludes the first administrative review of the antidumping duty order issued in April 2020. After Commerce found that Chinese imports were dumped and subsidized and the U.S. International Trade Commission found that Chinese imports had caused material injury to the domestic industry, Commerce issued final AD/CVD orders imposing anti-dumping duties up to 262% to protect American manufacturing workers and save the domestic industry.

About AKCA:

The American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance (AKCA) is a coalition of organizations that have joined forces to fight for American kitchen cabinet workers and our industry. Established in 2019, AKCA is standing up for American workers and supporting the actions of those who oppose China's cheating of America's kitchen cabinet industry. We are proud to support one of the largest trade cases in history filed against China at the International Trade Commission (ITC) and Department of Commerce.

