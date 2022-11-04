XCMG Engages 3,000 Customers in 50 Countries for Global Service Month

XUZHOU, China, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (SHE: 000425), world's top three construction machinery manufacturer, recently completed its Global Service Month event, making visits to some 3,000 companies spanning 50 countries and regions to enhance the customer experience among its globe wide industrial clients from resources, energy, transportation, construction and more.

XCMG recently completed its Global Service Month event, making visits to some 3,000 companies spanning 50 countries and regions to enhance the customer experience among its globe wide industrial clients from resources, energy, transportation, construction and more. (PRNewswire)

Taking place during the month of September, company representatives racked up over one million kilometers in journeys as they endeavored to provide XCMG clients with value-added services such as equipment inspections, operational guidance, and overseas promotion of the company's X-GSS app. For key market areas, they emphasized and guaranteed the company standards of "responding within 15 minutes, arriving within 2-24 hours, and completing work within 4-48 hours."

"XCMG has always held the global construction aftersales market as a top priority during our push for international development," said Lu Chuan, President and Deputy Party Secretary of XCMG Machinery. "We have continuously raised investments in this area in recent years and established a complete after-market network overseas."

"XCMG has built a team of nearly 4,000 overseas service engineers and empowered its global clients through the 'XCMG Global Digital Spare Parts Service Information System (X-GSS).' We will give full play to cutting-edge new-generation technologies such as big data and 5G so that we can provide timely and convenient services," Lu added.

Among the more interesting highlights of Global Service Month were the experiences of the service team in Gabon, Africa. The five-person team set off from the capital Libreville in early September, traversing more than 2,000 kilometers to four construction sites located in areas of old-growth forest to provide door-to-door services to customers.

To reach the sites, the group had to cross two rivers by boat and then navigate a new forest road built by bulldozers, in an epic trip taking more than 10 hours. Around the world, there were countless other service teams, like the one in Gabon, going above and beyond to make a difference during XCMG Global Service Month. The service teams comprise engineers and product managers who assist global machinery users with maintenance, training, and other professional services.

XCMG has also announced plans to join hands with global partners to build overseas training centers in more than ten countries, such as Thailand and Indonesia, to provide support for localized training overseas. They aim to newly train 1,000 service engineers and 10,000 mechanics abroad.

XCMG Global Service Month was well-received across the board. "With the help of the XCMG service team, I was taught how to use the X-GSS system firsthand," said Mr. Supia, a client in Indonesia.

Other customers felt reassured by the level of aftersales services. "I am so pleased I bought a ZL50GN loader, it works so well," said Mr. Ahmend in Ghana. "XCMG's perfect after-sales service also makes me feel more at ease."

Mr. Shakhawat from Bangladesh was impressed by the availability of the services. "No matter when the problem occurs, XCMG's service team can come to the site and help solve the problem first time, which is really great!" he said.

Going forward, XCMG aims to establish a multi-functional system for registering overseas customers' service information based on its existing global service network. The company aims to raise the quality of the services on offer through this initiative.

For more information, please visit XCMG.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE XCMG