LIGHTBOX NAMES ANTOINE BORDE AS ITS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The pioneering lab-grown diamond brand taps consumer and digital expansion expert to

lead the company's next phase of growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightbox today announced the appointment of Antoine Borde as Chief Executive Officer of the company. Antoine assumes his new role immediately and brings a wealth of experience in marketing, product innovation and digital commerce in consumer-focused businesses.

Most recently, Antoine was the Global Ecommerce Vice President at Danone Group, the French multinational food-products corporation. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President for Ecommerce and Digital Transformation at Coty Luxury, following 12 years at L'Oréal where he led the eCommerce acceleration and several senior marketing roles.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Antoine as the new CEO of Lightbox," said Marc Jacheet, Chief Executive Officer of De Beers Brands. "His record of accomplishments and experience managing within global brand environments make him the ideal fit to advance the Lightbox strategy and reinforce its position as the pre-eminent lab-grown diamond brand. Antoine is an innovator and an expert in digital commerce transformation, and we are confident he can continue to develop the brand's full potential and drive long-term growth."

"I am thrilled to join the dynamic team at Lightbox and be part of the fast-evolving category of lab-grown diamonds," said Antoine Borde. "It is a privilege to work with an industry leader that has shaped the space through innovation and transparency. I believe there is a tremendous opportunity for us to grow an entirely new market in the accessible, fashion jewelry category, and I look forward to helping Lightbox continue to progress the future of lab-grown diamonds."

Antoine will be based out of the Lightbox headquarters in London. Antoine has a Master of Business Administration degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

ABOUT LIGHTBOX

Launched in 2018, Lightbox is an innovative lab-grown diamond company offering premium fashion jewelry at accessible prices. Lightbox manufactures its high-quality lab-grown diamonds in pink, blue and white at its state-of-the-art facility in Gresham, Oregon and uses leading-edge technology built on more than 50 years of ground-breaking science and technology. With a transparent and inclusive approach, Lightbox offers consumers extraordinary product at exceptional value. Learn more at www.lightboxjewelry.com.

