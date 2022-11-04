Dionisio Gutiérrez meets with former Colombian President Iván Duque

MADRID, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an extensive agenda of public events and high-level private meetings with political, intellectual and business leaders of Ibero-America in the city of Madrid; the businessman and president of Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo, Dionisio Gutiérrez met with president Iván Duque Márquez of Colombia, who was in power between 2018 and 2022.

Gutiérrez began the conversation by recounting the challenges Duque faced during his presidency: "2019 was a year in which you had already assumed power and your government was implementing your plan. Colombia was the country in the region with the best economic growth and it was generating confidence. Suddenly the pandemic and other security threats arrived and the conditions to govern became very difficult. Colombia has been for decades a target and the crown jewel of Latin America".

The former president recounted the challenges he faced and his legacy: "We had a government agenda and we never let it falter. In a government of 48 months, we had to face 30 months of pandemic and even so, we did not let it get us out of focus. We had to face protests and attacks from a violent opposition, and we can say that we left Colombia with the highest growth in its history. In 2021, 10.7% and this year a growth of over 8%. We leave Colombia first in the ranking of pandemic management in Latin America and the Caribbean".

To conclude, Gutiérrez highlighted the importance of the defense of classical liberal and republican values to face the populist threat that plagues the Latin American region: "The promoters and defenders who believe in liberal democracy, in the rule of law, in the republic, in the division of powers, have not been able to improve the political offer in Latin America. To have proposals that are competitive and capable of winning elections. We must improve our strategy and continue to insist that the only way out are republican and liberal values".

Dionisio Gutiérrez is an entrepreneur, activist and communicator with a PhD in Sociology and Political Science. He is President of the Latin American think-tank Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo and host of the weekly television program Razón de Estado, which is broadcasted in several countries in the region.

