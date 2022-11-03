Synergy Health Partners Names Becky Kahn as Board Member

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy Health Partners , a leader in specialized hospital staffing and management models that improve access to care, today announced that longtime healthcare staffing leader Becky Kahn has joined the company's board of managers.

Kahn is a proven healthcare leader with deep experience delivering staffing, technology, and workforce solutions that support acute-care hospitals, integrated healthcare systems, physician practice groups and healthcare facilities in the United States and United Kingdom.

"Becky brings invaluable expertise in helping healthcare systems apply efficient and cost-effective staffing solutions that support access to care," said Dan Siegel, chief executive officer of Synergy Health Partners. "From acute care hospitals to an entire country's national health service, Becky truly stands out. She is an excellent addition to our board, and her broad experience and knowledge of our customer base will bring applicable insights to our team."

Currently Becky Kahn is the chief executive officer for Republic Health Resources, a healthcare staffing firm specializing in the placement of nursing and allied health professionals along with interim leadership. Prior to that, she served as vice president of client solutions for Trusted Health where she directed staffing sales and account management efforts and supported the launch of a start-up digital healthcare talent and vendor management system (VMS) platform. She was also the managing director of Medacs Global Group, the largest provider of international healthcare staffing and workforce solutions, where she oversaw their UK operations.

At AMN Healthcare, Kahn held several leadership roles including senior vice president and division president, with responsibilities that included oversight of travel and local nurse client sales, service, and technology divisions. She also helped launch and lead sales and account management growth strategies resulting in the exponential growth of AMN's managed services program (MSP) and workforce solutions programs.

Early in her career, Kahn also worked with the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association as their executive vice president and chief operating officer, where she launched programs that focused on the hiring and placement of temporary nurses and allied health professionals to over 100 member hospitals across the US.

"Connecting healthcare leaders with the skilled clinicians they need is both challenging and extremely rewarding," said Kahn. "With staffing models that address the expectations of clinicians today, Synergy Health Partners is unique in aligning goals to support patient access. I am passionate about this vision, and it is my honor to join this esteemed board."

